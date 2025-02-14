Saints Coach Kellen Moore Offers Ambiguous Outlook on Derek Carr's Future

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, in his first press conference, praised quarterback Derek Carr's talent while avoiding definitive statements about the quarterback's future with the team. Moore's comments come amidst the Saints' salary cap constraints and the significant financial burden Carr's contract presents.

Kellen Moore , the newly appointed head coach of the New Orleans Saints , expressed his admiration for quarterback Derek Carr during his introductory press conference on Thursday. Moore, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, lauded Carr's talent and journey, emphasizing his status as a premier player in the league.

Moore, eager to collaborate with Carr, stated that he approaches working with all players on the roster with the same enthusiasm.While acknowledging Carr's exceptional abilities, Moore's comments regarding the quarterback's future with the team remain ambiguous. Carr, who holds a significant contract with two years remaining, carries a substantial cap hit, posing a financial challenge for the Saints who are currently grappling with salary cap constraints. The team's precarious cap situation, coupled with a projected lack of available cap space, suggests that restructuring or trading Carr's contract might be the most viable option.Moore, when directly questioned about the team's quarterback plans, reiterated his belief in Carr's capabilities as a starting quarterback. He expressed excitement about working with Carr and the rest of the roster to build a successful team. The Saints achieved a 9-8 record in 2023 under Carr's leadership. Although he demonstrated effectiveness, the team's performance was not exceptional. Carr's availability was impacted by injuries, resulting in a 5-5 record in games he played and a 0-7 record in games he missed. Carr himself acknowledged the scrutiny that comes with being a quarterback, particularly when the season does not meet expectations, but he expressed confidence in his abilities and his desire to contribute to a winning team





