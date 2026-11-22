After the first 30-minutes of play, the Saints is behind Chicago, 16-10. Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. Here are the things we saw t

Saints Defense Once again, the Saints defense leads the way. Brandon Staley's group has held a solid Chicago rushing game in check for the most part and claimed their first turnover since October 18th.had coverage on a deep route as Chicago tried to convert a fourth down at the Saints 30.

Howden's coverage was perfect as the 4th year man was step-for-step with the Bears' receiver, not allowing the ball into the receiver's hands.. All he does is find a way into the end zone when he has his hands on the ball.

Also read Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints: Who Wins and Why for Week 11

On a fourth and goal, and being shut out 16-zip, Shough checks down to Kamara at the front corner pylon.had his biggest run as a Saint, cutting wide, then back against the Bears defense, rambling 46-yards deep into Chicago territory. Yes, he hit his longest field goal of his young career at the end of the half to cut the Chicago lead to six, but a kickoff that sails out of bounds and a horribly missed 47-yard field goal with less than 2-minutes remaining in the 1st half has us questioning what's going on with the Irishman.

CJ Donaldson had aa chance for a first down in Saints territory to begin the 2nd quarter, but Donaldson had the ball pop loose on the tackle. It's his second lost fumble of the year.threw an ill-advised pass into triple coverage resulting in an interception at the New Orleans 47. Shough said it himself this past week: he needs to work on his footwork. It was obvious for him against the Bears, especially on 3rd downs.

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He gets "happy feet" entirely too quickly and looks confused on plays often. There is no doubt he has regressed as this season has worn on. Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967.

Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.