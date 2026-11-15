Saints Activate Travis Etienne Jr. From Injured Reserve Ahead of Panthers Game

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. will be activated from injured reserve for the New Orleans Saints' Su

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne runs on the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The 3-5 teams face off for sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Etienne has not played since Week 3 against theUpon returning to practice this week, Etienne fully participated by Friday and was listed as questionable. The Saints rank 26th in the NFL in rushing, averaging 95.3 yards per game and 3.8 yards per attempt under head coach.

Also read Patriots Corey Kiner Named Week 10 Start Over Saints Audric Estime Despite Etienne Status

They will test a Panthers run defense that ranks 28th, allowing 133.4 yards per game and 4.6 yards per rush. In his three games this season before the injury, Etienne rushed for 128 yards , including 57 yards against Las Vegas, and added 11 receptions for 51 yards. , who selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Etienne topped 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four years with Jacksonville.

A Louisiana native out of Jennings High School, he played at Clemson, earning All-America honors three times and twice winning ACC Offensive Player of the Year.for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.and capitalized on the opportunity. The Irish kicker provided all nine of the Saints' points through three quarters in a low-scoring battle against Cleveland, going 3-for-4 on field goals with conversions from 30, 27, and 48 yards.

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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well.

He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.