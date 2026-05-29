Saint Margaret School Honors Retiring Teacher Miss Dolores Lopresti

Saint Margaret School in Narberth honored retiring teacher Miss Dolores Lopresti with a big celebration, including a fire truck ride and a special dedication of May 29 as Miss Lopresti Day.

Miss Dolores Lopresti is retiring after 50 years of teaching at Saint Margaret School in Narberth. The school honored her with a big celebration, including a fire truck ride and a special dedication of May 29 as Miss Lopresti Day.

Miss Lopresti has taught at Saint Margaret School since 1976, right after graduating from Saint Joseph's University. The school community celebrated her retirement with cheers, performances from each grade, and a ride in a fire truck. One of the firefighters was a former student, bringing her career full circle. Principal Patti Dougherty dedicated May 29 as Miss Lopresti Day at Saint Margaret School, saying, 'She was just a great teacher.

She was an inspiration to everybody. So kind, one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. Tiny, but furious.

' Students and faculty described Lopresti as always kind and supportive. A current student, Keira McVoy, said, 'She looks like she would never give up,' and said she recited poetry for Miss Lopresti during her grade's performance. Her line was: 'O' is for being an outstanding teacher to us your number one.

' Miss Lopresti's family shared that her passion for teaching began early in the first grade. Her brother Tony Lopresti said, 'The first day of school she came home. She lined up all her dolls, and she taught them all evening long and she would do that every night after she did her homework, and for Christmas that year she asked Santa Claus for a blackboard.

She got a blackboard, and she would use it to teach her dolls every single night.

' Lopresti officially retires on June 11, the last day of school, but she plans to stay involved at Saint Margaret School. 'I'm going to do part-time a couple days here,' said Lopresti. Principal Dougherty said, 'She wants to be a part of us, and we want her to remain at Saint Margaret.

' Lopresti said kindness is the most important lesson she has tried to teach her students. 'You never know how you're changing a person's life by smiling, being kind, and I always tell them if they learn that then I think my job was successful and I always tell them to stay close to Jesus and make good choices.

' Miss Lopresti grew up in Overbrook and graduated from Saint Joseph's University before starting her teaching career at Saint Margaret School in 1976. Her dedication to teaching began as a child, teaching her dolls at home. The school community, including students, faculty, and her family, gathered to celebrate her long career and the impact she has had over five decades. Students and staff say Miss Lopresti's kindness and dedication have shaped the school's culture and inspired many.

Miss Lopresti plans to continue working at Saint Margaret School in a part-time capacity after her official retirement on June 11. The school will celebrate Miss Lopresti Day every May 29 with free ice cream for students





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