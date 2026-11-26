Saint Louis defeated Stanford 66-64 in the third-place game of the Pod 2 Acrisure Series, snapping a three-game losing streak. Stanford freshman Price scored a career-high 31 points, including a crucial three-pointer to tie the game, but the Cardinal fell short despite two late chances to win.

scored 19 points and Saint Louis held off Stanford 66-64 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Pod 2 Acrisure Series.was off on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and Stanford had two chances to take the lead or tie it on the final possession, but McCottry was 7 of 13 from the field for Saint Louis , which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kerr and Price, a freshman, scored a career-high 31 points for Stanford , which lost to former conference rival Colorado 70-65 in a tournament opener. Price scored seven of Stanford's final nine points of the first half and he had 14 of the team's 15 points through the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Cardinal still trailed 56-48. Price also capped an 11-3 run with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 64-all with 3:07 left.

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The basket made him the fifth freshman in Stanford history to record a 30-point game. It was a rematch of the 2025 Acrisure Invitational championship game that Stanford won 78-77. Trailing by two with 4.3 seconds left, Ebuka Okorie intentionally missed a free throw that was rebounded by AJ Rohosy, and he found