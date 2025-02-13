Saint Laurent Rive Droite Paris Reopens with Donald Judd-Inspired Design

The Saint Laurent Rive Droite flagship store in Paris has undergone a major transformation, collaborating with the Judd Foundation to create a space that celebrates the legacy of artist Donald Judd. The store features a curated selection of Judd's furniture, art, and a diverse range of merchandise, alongside a permanent location for the renowned Los Angeles eatery Sushi Park.

The Saint Laurent Rive Droite flagship store in Paris reopened on Thursday, boasting a completely revamped interior concept designed in collaboration with the Judd Foundation. This collaboration aims to celebrate the legacy of the late American artist Donald Judd . Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of Saint Laurent, stated in an exclusive interview that Judd's unwavering commitment to artistic excellence aligns perfectly with the house's historical and future ethos.

Judd's work emphasized pure and simple form, a philosophy that Vaccarello shares and believed would resonate within the store's design. The redesigned space, formerly home to the iconic concept retailer Colette for two decades, continues its mission as an immersive cultural hub, showcasing exclusive collaborations, limited-edition items, and a confluence of artistic disciplines. Vaccarello emphasized that the adaptable architectural concept, developed in collaboration with Flavin Judd, son of the late artist and artistic director of the Judd Foundation, reinforces the maison's dedication to creative innovation.The store's debut features an exhibition of Judd's woodcuts and prints on the upper floor, accompanied by a diverse and eclectic merchandise selection. This range encompasses books, records, portable speakers, cameras, stationery, Gio Ponti plates, skateboards, chess sets, a manual typewriter, and Judd's furniture – all available for purchase.( Prices are provided upon request.) Women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories are strategically interspersed throughout the two-level store, creating unexpected pairings with items like an electric bike, snow scooter, Baccarat crystal glasses, cigarette lighters, cocktail shakers, Super 8 film, and vintage Kelly Cole T-shirts. Retail prices for non-furniture items span from 3 euros for a condom in a gold or leopard-print wrapper to 19,800 euros for a large Puiforcat sterling silver bread plate by Judd.Adding to the unique experience, the store now houses a permanent location for Sushi Park, a Los Angeles eatery renowned for its omakase (chef-selected) dishes and celebrity clientele, including Vaccarello and his inner circle. (The 30-seat eatery, initially open only for dinner, is not part of the Judd collaboration and features a distinct decor concept.) Vaccarello reiterated his original vision behind the Saint Laurent Rive Droite concept, drawing inspiration from Rive Gauche, a boutique Yves Saint Laurent opened in the 1960s to bring couture to a wider audience. He envisioned Rive Droite as a platform for diverse artistic expressions, fostering exchanges and collaborations. Vaccarello believes the transformed space, while retaining its original core idea, now offers a more versatile and timely elegance and audacity that embodies the essence of Saint Laurent





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE PARIS DONALD JUDD DESIGN FURNITURE ART COLLABORATION CULTURE FASHION RETAIL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin Butler Stars in Dapper New Saint Laurent Campaign Weeks After Kaia Gerber SplitAustin Butler is the face of Saint Laurent's spring 2025 campaign, the fashion house announced Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Read more »

Saint Laurent's Cozy Fall Collection Takes Inspiration from Racing SilksSaint Laurent's Fall collection brought a touch of warmth and energy to a rainy Paris afternoon, drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors and patterns of jockey silks. While the brand's roots lie in saddle making, designer Anthony Vaccarello aimed for a strong and energetic aesthetic, combining deep, dark hues with vibrant pops of color. From fuzzy mohair coats to velvet varsity jackets, the collection featured cozy textures and layered silhouettes.

Read more »

Gigi Hadid's Saint Laurent Shopping Spree: A Dream Come True (For Us)Gigi Hadid's recent shopping spree at a Saint Laurent store has become the ultimate source of fashion envy. We take a look at the photos and reimagine what it would be like to live out our own retail fantasies.

Read more »

Saint Laurent Fall 2025 Menswear CollectionSaint Laurent Fall 2025 Menswear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Read more »

Lourdes Leon Turns Heads in See-Through Catsuit at Saint Laurent Homme ShowMadonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, attended the Saint Laurent Homme show during Paris Fashion Week, making a bold statement in a revealing fishnet catsuit.

Read more »

Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2025 CollectionView photos of Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2025 collection.

Read more »