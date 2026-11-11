Saint Joseph's and South Florida Set for Veterans Classic Clash in Annapolis

saint Joseph's and South Florida meet Wednesday, November 11,at the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Maryland, with a preview of both teams' foRm, strengths,concerns and betting outlook.

Saint Joseph's and South Florida meet on Wednesday, November 11,in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of the Veterans Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The matchup brings together two teams in early-season form, with the Hawks looking to build on a quick start and the Bulls working through a roster reBuild.

Saint Joseph's has opened the season with back-to-back victories,including an overtime prevail in which the Hawks put up 67 points. the game is a step up in competition for the program,which is heading into a neutral-site showdown against a crew that has been reshaped by the transfer portal. saint Josephs is led by Jaiden Glover-Toscano,who has been the clear focal point of the offense. The Hawks have also benefited from the return of Austin Williford, who earned All-Rookie Atlantic 10 honors during his freshman season and sat out the following year before rejoining the lineup.

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Saint Josephs Strengths and Concerns

Through the early part of the schedule, Saint Josephs has averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from three-point range. Those numbers point to an offense that hasn't been especially efficient,and the team has struggled as a group from beyond the arc,combining for 11 made threes on 48 attempts across its first two outings. analysts following the Hawks believe their guard play will be central to their success, but a reliable perimeter shooter is still needed to hold defenses honest.

The defensive side of the ledger has been more encouraging. Saint Joseph's has allowed only 65.0 points per game and has pulled down 41.0 rebounds per game, giving the team a stronger foundation than its scoring totals suggest. Advanced metrics also favor the Hawks on defense, with a defensive rating of 99.9 and an offensive rating of 102.2. That profile suggests a team that can limit opponents and hold games in a manageable range, even when its own offense stalls.

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South Florida's Rebuild and Scoring Profile

South Florida enters the contest with the more productive scoring numbers, averaging 89.0 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three. the Bulls are coming off a season that many observers considered a surprise, but the program has undergone significant change. The head coaching position turned over after Bryan Hodgson departed for another program, and the fresh leadership has built the roster primarily through the transfer portal. Three of those additions are either seniors or graduate transfers, a group that could help ease the transition yet may also expose the team to early growing pains.

Defense remains the main question for South Florida. The Bulls have allowed 76.5 points per game through two contests, and their defensive rating of 115.2 is significantly higher than thier offensive rating of 96.8. Those figures suggest the crew can score in bursts but is too capable of surrendering points quickly, a pattern that could become a trouble against a disciplined opponent. the Bulls' non-conference slate is too demanding, with several difficult games ahead, which means the experience gained in early matchups could prove valuable as the season progresses.

Betting Market and Outlook

The point spread opened at 7.5 in some of the earliest lines and has since moved to 6.5, reflecting the market's view of the contest. Some analysts have argued that the total is set higher than the likely game script warrants, given the contrasting defensive and offensive indicators for both teams. One projection has South Florida winning a close game by a score of 72 to 69,producing a combined total of 141 points,which would fall below the current market expectation.

Most observers expect a competitive game from the opening minutes, with neither side likely to pull away early. Saint Joseph's defensive consistency and its ability to control tempo could keep the scoring in check, while South Floridas explosive stretches give the Bulls a clear path to victory. Whether the Hawks can keep their guards in control and whether the Bulls can cut down on defensive lapses will likely decide how the contest unfolds in Annapolis.