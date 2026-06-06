Sainsbury's Plans to Lift CEO Pay Cap Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis and Industry-Wide Job Cuts

Sainsbury's is proposing to remove the cap on its CEO's maximum pay, potentially allowing Simon Roberts to earn up to £7.3 million, even as the supermarket warns of increasing pressure on customers' and staff's cost of living. The move faces scrutiny against a backdrop of inflation, job cuts, and growing campaigns for a real living wage. Shareholders will vote on the plan next month.

Sainsbury's , Britain's second-largest supermarket chain, is proposing to remove the cap on its chief executive's maximum earnings, potentially allowing Simon Roberts to receive up to £7.3 million if performance targets are met.

This proposal is part of a revised boardroom remuneration policy set for a binding shareholder vote at the company's upcoming annual general meeting. The move comes amidst significant financial pressures on both consumers and employees, with the company warning of a 'cost-of-living crisis' exacerbated by recent geopolitical events and domestic economic policies.

The plan has ignited controversy, highlighting the stark contrast between executive compensation and the wages of average retail workers, a disparity that has become a focal point for investor and campaigner scrutiny. Roberts' actual pay for the previous year was £5.4 million, which is approximately 200 times the earnings of a typical Sainsbury's employee.

While this is lower than the £10.8 million earned by Tesco's former CEO Ken Murphy-a sum 420 times the average shop-floor worker's pay-the decision to increase the potential ceiling at Sainsbury's is seen as insensitive. The broader retail sector is facing a perfect storm of challenges, including soaring inflation triggered by the war in Iran, which has driven up energy and food prices.

Additionally, the Labour government's policies, such as higher National Insurance Contributions and increases to the minimum wage, have squeezed margins. This has led to significant workforce reductions across the industry, with major retailers collectively shedding 18,000 jobs in the past year according to Bloomberg News. The debate over executive pay versus staff wages has been intensified by recent political interventions.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves suggested that supermarkets should voluntarily limit prices on essential items like bread, eggs, and milk in exchange for regulatory relief, a proposal that was met with fierce resistance from industry leaders. Marks & Spencer's CEO Stuart Machin called the plan 'completely preposterous,' while others warned it would regress the economy to a 1970s-style model or create a 'Cuba without the sunshine.

' Supermarkets consistently argue that their profit margins are already razor-thin, often single-digit percentages, a situation aggravated by the competitive pressure from discount giants Aldi and Lidl, who now command nearly 20% of the grocery market share. Tesco maintains its market leadership with a 28.2% share, growing at the expense of debt-laden rivals Asda and Morrisons.

Campaign groups like ShareAction are leading the charge against pay inequality, arguing that it is indefensible when many staff struggle with the cost of living. They advocate for all retailers to commit to paying the Real Living Wage, currently £13.45 per hour outside London (£14.80 within London), which is substantially above the statutory minimum wage of £11.72 for those over 21.

While companies like Tesco, Sainsbury's, and M&S have awarded above-inflation pay rises of 5% to 6.5%, their base rates still fall short of this voluntary benchmark. ShareAction plans to confront both M&S and Sainsbury's at their upcoming AGMs to demand meaningful commitments to reduce inequality.

Sainsbury's claims its major shareholders are 'overwhelmingly supportive' of the new pay policy, while M&S states it is 'committed to enhancing our workforce-related disclosures' and that its largest investors were 'positive' about a new plan for Machin that keeps his maximum pay just above £6 million. Tesco defended revisions to Murphy's bonus targets, linking them to 'future strategic priorities' and maintaining that food waste reduction remains an important goal.

In summary, the contentious issue of executive remuneration sits at the intersection of corporate governance, social responsibility, and economic reality. As households and workers grapple with persistent inflation, the optics of soaring CEO pay packages-even if performance-linked-are politically and socially charged. The upcoming shareholder votes will be a critical test of investor appetite for such packages in an environment of widespread financial strain.

The outcome may signal whether the retail sector's approach to internal pay equity can withstand the growing public and political pressure to address the gap between the highest and lowest earners





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