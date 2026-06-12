Sainsbury's is the ultimate destination for hosting the big game this summer

Sainsbury's has everything you need to decorate and feed the 5,000 in one shop, including England Football World Cup St. George Bunting Flag and pack of 8 plates from Sainsburys. The supermarket is offering great value thanks to Nectar Prices, with plenty of crowd-pleasing food and drinks available.

If you've been nominated to host the big game this summer then there's one high-street supermarket that has everything you need to decorate and feed the 5,000 in one shop.

The countdown to the big game is officially on, and if you're hosting friends and family, Sainsbury's has what you need to keep everyone fed and refreshed, with plenty of crowd-pleasing food and drinks available at great value thanks to Nectar Prices. And with everything under one roof it's a time saving way to shop.

England Football World Cup St. George Bunting Flag £2 New in for the summer is Sainsbury's St. George Bunting Flag, so you can get into the spirit of the season. Helping add some flare to your hosting, this 3 meter St George's flag bunting adds instant match-day spirit, perfect for gardens, living rooms or wherever you'll be watching.

Shop England Football World Cup St. George Pack of 8 Plates £2 Give your food spread some extra flair with this pack of 8 plates from Sainsburys. Perfecting for adding a fun touch to your table, these paper plates will save you from washing up too.

Shop The countdown to the big game is officially on, and if you're hosting friends and family, Sainsbury's has what you need to keep everyone fed and refreshed If you're looking to keep everyone fueled from kickoff to the final whistle then costs are sure to ramp up but luckily Sainsbury's has plenty on offer to keep you saving. From crowd-pleasing treats to late night match menus and beer multi-buys, the UK retailer is here to help you save where it counts so you can do the big shop for less.

As well as food and drink, Sainsbury also has brilliant ways for you to get the house ready with fun decorations and hosting hacks that will take your viewing party to the next level. And from just £2. Whether you've got the whole team over or just a few squad members, the next month will inevitably be a busy time.

If you've laid down the gauntlet and decided to host, then Sainsbury's has plenty to see you through all kinds of hosting. From impressive BBQ meats for weekend games to Taste the Difference Picky Bits for easy hands-off hosting and even a dedicated late night match menu to see you through those later kickoffs, the supermarket is set to impress.

For those late night matches, Sainsbury's have cleverly devised a whole collection dedicated to easy snacks and meals that can keep sports lovers fed without much fuss. Those with a Nectar Card will be able to reap the reward of smart savings across this menu and the wider store, with up to 25 per cent off as well as summer drinks offers including two packs of Corona and Budweiser for £20, among other big name brands.

For those late night matches, Sainsbury's have cleverly devised a whole collection dedicated to easy snacks and meals that can keep sports lovers fed without much fuss And for those who want to make the games feel that extra bit patriotic and special? Sainsburys has a whole section dedicated to decorations too. This summer has a brilliant sporting schedule, so why not go all out and celebrate the special sporting season in style?

Sainsbury's is helping elevate your hosting game with a fun range of tablescape ideas from St. George paper plates and napkins to cocktail sticks, bunting and balloons - all from as little as £2. Better still, both adults and kids can really get in on the action during the games and go all out with face paint, waving flags and headbands with prices from £1.50





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Sainsbury's England Football World Cup St. George Bunting Flag Pack Of 8 Plates Nectar Prices Hosting Decorations Food Drinks Sports Summer Patriotic Special Tablescape Ideas Face Paint Waving Flags Headbands

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