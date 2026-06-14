Sailor Moon: Complete Blu-ray DVD Collection Released

The popular anime series 'Sailor Moon' has released a complete collection of its Blu-ray DVDs, marking the end of the story. The reboot, which began in 2014 to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary, faithfully adapted the manga and introduced new fans to the series. The collection includes all three seasons of the reboot and is available for purchase.

and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic. Most of the mainstream series are purely battle action, including the majority of the best-selling manga of all time, which are also Shonen, including and more.

On the other hand, most Shojo series often fall behind in global recognition. However, this doesn’t apply to for Shonen, but the Shojo demographic also thrived during that time, releasing some of the most memorable classics that are appreciated to this day.celebrated femininity and friendship, and also played a crucial role in popularizing the Shojo demographic.

The story centers around Usagi Tsukino, an ordinary student who learns about her destiny to become, an honorable title granted to planetary guardians who protect the Earth from evil forces. Following the original anime’s release, the series released a reboot adaptation in 2014. Now that the story is finally over, the anime has released a complete collection of the Blu-ray DVD release, which includes the three anime seasons.

It was released on June 9th, 2026, and links to buying the DVD are available onThe reboot was announced to commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. While the original 1990s anime is still loved among fans, it includes a lot of filler episodes and plot inconsistencies. The anime was being produced while the manga was still ongoing, and at some point, it began outpacing the source material.

The studio had to significantly tone down the pacing and add an extra episode, which altered the overarching tone. Not to mention that the original anime has an outdated format, which can’t appeal to the newer audience. Reboots are often released as an attempt to draw in new fans, and Sailor Moon is no different. Ever since the reboot’s debut in 2014, the anime has released several new seasons and films for fans.

Since the reboot faithfully adapts the manga, it begins with Usagi Tsukino, an ordinary 14-year-old, encountering Luna, a mysterious talking black cat with a crescent moon mark on her head. After saving the cat’s life, Usagi is bestowed a magical brooch upon her, which grants her the ability to transform into Sailor Moon, who protects love and peace. Her life is turned upside down following the incident, since now she is appointed as a guardian of justice.

Not only that, but Usahi is tasked with searching for a Silver Crystal, a legendary magical artifact known for possessing unparalleled power. She embarks on a quest to gather the other Sailor Guardians and locate the Moon Kingdom, but things aren’t easy with an evil queen standing in her way.





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