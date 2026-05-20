Sailor Brinkley Cook: A Model-Content Creator and Influencer

Sailor Brinkley Cook is a model-content creator and influencer who grew up on Bridgehampton’s Tower Hill estate and has a close and supportive blended family. She shares her experiences and perspectives on her social media platforms and has walked runways for Dolce & Gabbana and Elie Tahari.

Add The New York Post on Google She doesn’t want to be known as a ‘nepo baby’ and would probably shudder at the thought of being called a ‘Gen Z socialite.

’ But model-content creator Sailor Brinkley Cook, an influencer, and she hopes to be a positive one.

‘I like to think of myself as mayor of the Hamptons,’ she tells Alexa. ‘I am the biggest advocate . Due to summer crowds, it can get a certain reputation, but the people who were born and raised in the Hamptons are some of the best people I’ve met in my life.

’ Brinkley Cook, who grew up on Bridgehampton’s Tower Hill estate, comes off as much more salt of the earth than celebutante, and that’s likely because of her incredibly close and supportive blended family — including model mom Christie Brinkley, real estate agent-architect dad Peter H. Cook, and mom, Brinkley Cook leans into them with a wink and a smile.

‘Growing up with Christie Brinkley as a mom, it’s like the song ‘Stacy’s Mom,’ she laughs, breaking into her own rendition: ‘Sailor’s mom has got it going on. ’ It’s a narrative the 27-year-old has lived with her whole life — and she’s not only learned to love it, but finds her mom aspirational.

‘I’m like, ‘Rock on! ’ I hope to be a MILF one day, too. ’ to comedically dropping f-bombs while rapping along to Megan Thee Stallion).

‘We have a really fun dynamic,’ shares Brinkley Cook. ‘She’s a Disney princess and I’m the little troll under the bridge being like, ‘Do something funny! ’ Brinkley Cook’s relationship with her dad, 66, is less public, but just as solid (he and Brinkley divorced in 2008). She calls him her ‘rock’ and says she ‘adores him.

’ She’s equally enamored of her siblings, Jack, 30, and Alexa, 40.

‘These are the only two people that have known me my entire life — my whole past and will know my entire future. I’m extremely grateful we’ve always been super tight-knit. ’ Inarguably, Brinkley Cook was born into a life of privilege, and she understands that some doors have opened because of her pedigree. But the Parsons School of Design-trained photographer insists it’s her work ethic and persistence that keep them open.

She never set out to follow in her mom’s footsteps, but when you’re the daughter of one of the world’s top models and are a tall beauty yourself (now 5-foot-10), agencies come to you. At 15, while attending the Ross School in East Hampton, she signed with IMG Models. A campaign for Claire’s and editorials for Teen Vogue and Seventeen soon followed.

Then, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came calling; in her debut issue, the head-turner posed with her mom and sister before returning as a solo Rookie in 2018. Eventually, she was walking runways for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan and Elie Tahari in NYC. But Brinkley Cook says her interest in modeling was overshadowed by incessant imposter syndrome.

‘I wanted to be a part of this world, but there was just something innate in me that felt like my body, my face — and my everything! — just wasn’t good enough, and I didn’t deserve to have these opportunities because I’m not Gisele Bündchen or Christie Brinkley. ’ Those self-doubts led to a yearslong struggle with disordered eating and body dysmorphia. But with years of therapy under her belt, she’s found a way to work through it.

‘It’s a matter of killing the demon — every single day,’ she tells Alexa. ‘Because nothing good comes out of hating yourself. ’ Her hearthstone and safe place remains Tower Hill. The house and guesthouse, which have a combined 10 bedrooms and 13 baths, share the 20-plus acres with a greenhouse, chicken coop, barn turned art studio and pool.

It was purchased and renovated in 1998, the same year she was born.

‘It’s the only house I’ve ever lived in,’ says Brinkley Cook. (A Manhattan apartment is now her official home, but she takes the Jitney or drives her VW Bug back to Bridgehampton every chance she gets. ) ‘It’s the most amazing hodgepodge of art and furniture from all of the places around the world that my mom’s traveled, that we’ve traveled. So, everything in the house has a story to it, which is really special.

People love minimalism and that’s all good. I’m not trying to yuck anyone’s yum, but I love maximalism — in a home, especially. ’ Tower Hill’s yard — which is often visited by wild deer, rabbits, foxes and turkeys — is her favorite place to be with her cavapoo, Lion (short for Lionel). Inside, the family gathers and often makes pasta and caprese salad together





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