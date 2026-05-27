SailGP's Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix turns the NYC harbor into a racetrack

This weekend, the fastest boats in the world will turn New York Harbor into a racetrack.

This weekend, the fastest boats in the world will turn New York Harbor into a racetrack. SailGP's Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix turns the water into one of the fastest tracks on earth.

The sailboats don't just float; they fly.

"The feeling of foiling and flying above the water is unlike no other," said Anna Weis, who is part of the American team. "It just feels like you're flying, really flying. " SailGP cofounder Sir Russell Coutts said they're not reinventing sailing, they're turning it into a global spectacle. "The boats are high speed," he said.

"They fly above the water at highway speeds, so 60 miles per hour-plus. "NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: A general view during day two of competition of SailGP New York on June 08, 2025 in New York City. The Statue of Liberty is on the American team's sail, and now, they're sailing in front of it.

"Being at home, it kind of gives us that extra adrenaline, extra energy that we can bring to the racing," Weis said. This year, thousands of fans will be floating in spectator boats right beside the race, close enough to feel the spray and hear the hydrofoil.

"When you see it in person, how fast we go, I think that really attracts people," Weis said. "It just makes it seem super intense like the extreme sport that it is. " It's fast, it's loud, it's sometimes chaotic, but when it comes together, it's beautiful. Suddenly, SailGP sounds perfect for New York.





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York and New Jersey ICE Detention Center Protest EscalatesDemonstrators from across New York and New Jersey continued to stand in defiance of federal agents, resulting in several skirmishes with masked ICE agents wielding batons. The ongoing demonstration stems from a hunger strike by detainees seeking better conditions and healthy food inside the facility.

Read more »

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA ahead of World Cup: Here's whyThe probe comes as complaints mount over soaring prices and allegations that fans were misled about the seats they purchased.

Read more »

New York and New Jersey launch probe into FIFA World Cup ticket practicesOfficials are investigating whether FIFA misled fans about ticket prices and seat locations for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New Jersey, New York investigate FIFA World Cup ticket practices and pricesThe attorneys general for New Jersey and New York launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing prices and practices for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »