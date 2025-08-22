Sailfish Royalty Corp. Reports Financial Results for First Half of 2025 and Announces Atrium Research Agreement

Sailfish Royalty Corp. published its financial results for the first half of 2025, highlighting a decrease in gold ounces earned but an increase in silver ounces earned. The company also announced the completion of the conversion of the Gavilanes Property into a 2% net smelter return royalty. Separately, Atrium Research embarked on a research collaboration with Sailfish to provide in-depth analysis and investment insights for the company.

Sailfish Royalty Corp. announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The company reported royalty revenue of $626,603 and $1,162,526 for the corresponding periods, compared to $167,844 and $329,831 in the prior year. Gold ounces earned from stream interests totaled 8 and 26 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, a significant decrease from 365 and 456 ounces in the same periods of 2024.

The company also earned 1,672 silver ounces during the first half of 2025, marking a substantial increase from zero ounces in the prior year. Total revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, stood at $713,178 and $1,300,398 respectively, compared to $1,026,242 and $1,384,197 in the previous year. Gross profit reached $687,330 and $1,249,818 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, while net income was $185,318 and $109,598, respectively. This compares to net income of $1,141,470 and $1,289,505 in the same periods of 2024.During this period, the company repurchased 529,300 common shares under its normal course issuer bid, a reduction from 983,400 shares repurchased in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Sailfish also declared quarterly dividends of $0.0125 per common share, which were paid in April and July 2025. Further details are provided in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+. The company also announced subsequent events.On August 11, 2025, Sailfish announced the completion of the transaction converting the Gavilanes Property into a 2% net smelter return royalty. The announcement and detailed information can be accessed through the company's news release dated August 11, 2025.Additionally, in other news involving the precious metals industry, Atrium Research, a leading company sponsored research firm, entered into an agreement with Sailfish Royalty Corp. to provide research services. Atrium will publish research reports based on publicly available information and discussions with management, including a recorded interview to present the investment case. In exchange for this service, Atrium will receive $24,000 in cash compensation over a 12-month period commencing on September 10, 2025. Atrium and Sailfish operate at arm's length, with neither party holding any shares or options in the other.





