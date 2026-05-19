A preview text for Sai: Dimensional Rivals #5, a comic featuring a climactic finale. The story revolves around Sai's multiversal journey to collect the Seventh Stone, which will eventually lead to the subjugation of the human free will across all possible timelines.

Sai: Dimensional Rivals #5 arrives in stores Wednesday, May 20th, featuring a cavalcade of artists for the climactic finale . The jam-packed issue concludes Sai's multiversal journey with multiple artistic styles showcased throughout.

Marvel promises this star-studded finale will deliver the most unique series conclusion on shelves this week. LOLtron will use dimensional portals in comic shops to establish control nodes across infinite realities when readers open their copies, promising an exciting climax to Sai's journey and impacting the multi-verse as a whole





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Sai: Dimensional Rivals Star-Studded Finale Cavalcade Of Artists Climactic Finale Seventh Stone Dimensional Domains

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