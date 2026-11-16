Sahara Ray Emergency Call Revealed Days Before Tragic Death from Reported Overdose

Police records reveal an emergency overdose call at Sahara Ray's Los Angeles home just two days before her death at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Close friends and family share emotional tributes and reveal the private struggles the 34-year-old model faced, highlighting the support systems she relied on during difficult times. Ray's legacy is further honored as she is remembered by her partner, children, and millions of followers across social media.

The tragic and sudden death of Australian model Sahara Ray has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and her devoted fan base, revealing a heartbreaking timeline of events leading up to her passing.

According to official police records obtained by media outlets, an emergency call for service was dispatched to Ray's Los Angeles residence on October 16. This call was specifically classified as a reported overdose incident involving the 34-year-old social media personality and swimwear designer. The urgency of the situation was underscored by the rapid sequence of events that followed; just two days later, on October 18, Ray was confirmed to have died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

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Her official death certificate, which was previously acquired by investigative reporters, marks the finality of this loss, yet the circumstances surrounding her emergency hospitalization remain shrouded in limited public detail. Reports indicate that Ray was rushed to the hospital suffering from a fentanyl overdose and was subsequently placed on life support. In a devastating decision, her family was forced to make the heart-wrenching choice to remove her from life support, leading to her ultimate demise.

Medical Examiner Awaits Toxicology Results

While the initial police report noted the overdose classification, it did not identify the individuals involved in the emergency call or establish a direct causal link to her subsequent hospitalization. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is currently awaiting toxicology results following an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, adding a layer of legal and medical procedural delay to the emotional fallout for those left behind.

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The narrative of Sahara Ray's final months is further complicated by the intimate struggles she faced in private, as revealed by her close circle of friends and family. In the days following her death, Jessica Serfaty, an actress from the soap opera Days of Our Lives and a close friend of Ray, spoke exclusively about the model's private battles. Serfaty described the pain of witnessing someone they loved so deeply experience such intense suffering.

She revealed that she and Ray's mother had repeatedly attempted to assist her through difficult periods by gathering a circle of love, stability, and support around her. These efforts highlight the complex nature of mental health and substance abuse struggles, where even the strongest support systems may not prevent a tragic outcome. Serfaty, who first met Ray on the set of DNCE's music video for Cake by the Ocean in 2015, emphasized the profound impact of Ray's personal journey.

Private Struggles Contrast Public Persona

The emotional toll on her inner circle is evident, with Serfaty noting the difficulty of navigating these dark times without losing hope. This period of private struggle stands in stark contrast to Ray's public persona, which was characterized by vibrant energy and creative expression. The revelation of these hidden battles adds a poignant dimension to the public mourning, reminding observers of the invisible weights that individuals often carry.

Sahara Ray's death comes at a particularly poignant moment, occurring just nine months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Snow, with Michael Bradley Dow in January. The loss is therefore doubly devastating, not only for the model's family and friends but also for her infant daughter, who was introduced to her followers in April and featured in what became Ray's final Instagram post in July.

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Tributes Pour In From Globally

Tributes have poured in from across the globe, reflecting on Ray's multifaceted career and personality. Her younger sister, Ruby, described Sahara as a force of nature, writing on Instagram that no words in any language can hold the weight of the heartbreak caused by her loss. Mod Sun, Ray's ex-boyfriend, also mourned publicly, calling her pure magic and a true love who could turn any moment into art.

He noted her ability to bring vibrancy to a room instantly, a testament to her charismatic and artistic spirit. As the daughter of legendary surfer Tony Ray, Sahara had carved out her own identity as a successful model, swimwear designer, and influential social media personality with nearly one million followers. Her body was released to her family in late October, with plans for cremation scheduled for November 10.

The community continues to rally around her memory, emphasizing the importance of open conversation and safe spaces for sharing grief and supporting one another during times of immense loss. The outpouring of love and respect for Sahara Ray serves as a lasting tribute to her life, her art, and the enduring impact she had on those who knew her.