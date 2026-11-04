Sahara Ray Dies at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at 26

Internet personality Sahara Ray passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Friends and family share tributes to her memory and discuss the circumstances of her death.

Sahara Ray, a well-known internet personality and social media influencer, has died at the age of twenty-six. The death certificate confirms that she passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. This facility is located in the United States and serves as the official location recorded for her final disposition. The official documents further state that her mother, Gretchen Gia Bach, resides in Los Angeles, which was listed as the location for the final arrangement of her remains.

The Decision to End Life Support

A source familiar with the situation reported to Page Six that Sahara Ray's family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support on the same day she was admitted. This choice was described as unthinkable by those close to her, highlighting the severity of her medical condition at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The rapid transition from intensive care to death underscores the critical nature of her health crisis during her final days in Los Angeles.

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Ruby Ray's Heartfelt Public Tribute

Ruby Ray, Sahara Ray's mother, shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram in a post dated October 19. She revealed that she was wearing clothes belonging to Sahara Ray while sobbing through love letters and tributes posted by friends. Ruby Ray stated she was staying in a Los Angeles Airbnb following the loss, describing a sense of world-breaking grief that halted her perception of time. She wrote that no language could hold the weight of her heartbreak, emphasizing the profound impact of losing her firstborn daughter.

Friends Describe Circle of Love and Support

Jessica Serfaty, an alumna of Days of Our Lives and a close friend of Sahara Ray, spoke exclusively to Page Six about the community effort to support the influencer. Serfaty stated that she and Gretchen Gia Bach collaborated on several occasions to determine the best ways to help Sahara Ray during her struggles with mental health issues. The group attempted to create a stable circle of love and support for her, gathering the people closest to her when she needed it most. Serfaty noted that while there was no easy answer to her suffering, they hoped Sahara Ray always knew she was deeply loved by many.

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Mod Sun Remembers Sahara Ray as Pure Magic

Mod Sun, the musician who was romantically linked to Sahara Ray in 2023, also shared his condolences. He described Sahara Ray as pure magic and a true love of his life. Mod Sun recalled that she had the ability to turn any moment into art and bring vibrancy to any room she entered. Their connection was evident at public events, such as the Ashton Michael RTW & 10-Year Anniversary Show in Los Angeles on November 11, 2023, where they were photographed together. His tribute highlights the artistic and vibrant presence Sahara Ray brought to her relationships and public appearances.

Legacy and Community Response

The response from the online community and former colleagues illustrates the widespread impact of Sahara Ray's life. Jessica Serfaty mentioned meeting Sahara Ray on the set of DNCE's Cake by the Ocean music video in 2015. She emphasized that many people cared for Sahara Ray and wanted to see her happy and at peace. The tributes collected from friends, family, and fans serve as a testament to the connections she forged during her short life. The details provided by these individuals offer a comprehensive view of the support network that surrounded Sahara Ray in her final moments.