Sahara Ray Cremated as Family Mourns Death at 34 After Battle with GBS

Sahara Ray's remains are set to be cremated on November 10 following her death at age 34. Her family shares deep grief as she leaves behind her daughter Snow and a legacy of resilience.

Sahara Ray's remains are scheduled to be cremated on November 10, with the final disposition listed as her mother's home in Los Angeles, according to an official certificate. This administrative detail confirms that Sahara Ray died at the age of 34 on October 18 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, though the specific cause of death remains deferred by authorities.

Grief and Tributes from Close Family

Gretchen Gia Bach, the mother of the late model and social media influencer, is currently processing profound loss while paying tribute to her daughter. Bach shared a vulnerable moment on Instagram Stories, describing how she was sobbing at 1 a.m. while reading love letters and tributes on an Airbnb bed in Los Angeles. Bach, who raised Sahara Ray after they moved from Australia to California, expressed the sheer weight of losing her firstborn child.

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Ruby Bach, Sahara Ray's younger sister, also took to social media to honor her sibling's memory on October 19. She posted throwback photos alongside a heartfelt message describing Sahara Ray as vivacious, intelligent, and a force of nature. Ruby Bach wrote that the world feels impossibly dimmer without her sister and described the loss as a heartbreak that no language can fully capture.

A Life Marked by Resilience and Illness

Sahara Ray was born in Australia and grew up in California, where she built a successful modeling career and developed a significant online following. She expanded her brand by launching Sahara Ray Swim, a swimwear line that gained traction in the fashion industry. Her public journey took a dramatic turn in 2024 when she revealed a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that attacks the nervous system.

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At the time of her diagnosis, Sahara Ray stated on Instagram that her life changed instantly due to the condition, which causes weakness, numbness, and paralysis. She shared a video explaining that she was paralyzed from the tops of her upper thighs down to her feet and could not walk at all. Despite these challenges, she emphasized the importance of attitude and thanked her family and doctors for helping her regain strength day by day.

Recovery, Motherhood, and Lasting Legacy

Over time, Sahara Ray's health improved significantly, allowing her to announce in August 2025 that she was expecting her first child. She went on to welcome a daughter named Snow in January, bringing a new chapter of joy to her life. However, the sudden loss has left her close friends and family in mourning. Bryana Holly, a close friend of Sahara Ray, expressed her deep sorrow, noting that there was nobody else like her.

Bryana Holly described Sahara Ray as having a radiant soul and a beautiful mind, expressing gratitude for the years they spent together. The outpouring of support from friends like Bryana Holly and family members like Gretchen Gia Bach and Ruby Bach highlights the significant impact Sahara Ray had on those around her. Her death marks the end of a life defined by both professional success and personal resilience against severe health challenges.