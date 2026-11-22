Sagittarius season begins Sunday, triggering a Full Moon in Gemini on Tuesday and Mars entering Virgo on Wednesday. This astrological shift affects finances, communication, and career decisions for all zodiac signs through February 2027.

Sagittarius season officially begins on Sunday, November 25, bringing a dramatic shift in cosmic energy that replaces the introspective and scheming mood of Scorpio with a more playful, impulsive, and adventurous tone. This celestial transition lasts for the next month and is immediately felt as the Sun moves into the Archer sign, prompting a collective desire for exploration and new experiences across the globe. The change invites individuals to expand their horizons through literal travel or metaphorical journeys involving learning something new, marking a clear end to the previous period of heavy introspection.

The week continues with significant lunar and planetary movements that directly impact daily routines and long-term goals. On Tuesday, a Full Moon in Gemini serves as a critical moment for the culmination of communication efforts, urging individuals to share important truths with clarity and honesty. This lunar phase is particularly significant for Geminis, who can use this annual full moon in their own sign to celebrate personal progress and milestones achieved since the previous year.

Also read 5 Ways To Make the Most of Sagittarius Season 2026’s Luckiest Days

A major planetary shift occurs on Wednesday when Mars moves from the exuberant energy of Leo into the careful, analytical sign of Virgo. This transit fundamentally alters how people approach their daily tasks, encouraging a methodical and planned approach to both conflict and routine responsibilities. The influence of Mars in Virgo will persist until February 2027, providing a long-term framework for organizing schedules, managing budgets, and refining creative projects with precision.

Financial and career trajectories are set to change specifically for Taurus, as the Full Moon in Gemini illuminates the financial sector of their chart. This celestial event aids in the realization of money habits, while the subsequent entry of Mars into Virgo helps organize creativity, turning great ideas into tangible results. Leo is simultaneously guided to get their budget in order for the upcoming holidays, ensuring financial stability during a season of indulgence.

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Scorpio faces a unique challenge as finances come under the cosmic spotlight during Sagittarius season, with warnings against impulse purchases appearing prominently. Conversely, Virgo experiences a dual effect as the Sun enters Sagittarius, triggering nostalgia and prompting connections with childhood activities and old friends. This reflective period culminates on Tuesday with the Full Moon in Gemini, an ideal time to ask for a promotion or apply for a new job, with Mars entering Virgo on Wednesday to grant an extra boost of confidence.

For Sagittarius, the beginning of their season on Sunday acts like a mini New Year, encouraging the setting of resolutions and focusing on career determination. Mars entering Virgo helps these individuals approach their professional lives with a renewed sense of focus and determination, potentially leading to promotions or raises. Capricorn is advised to use this month for rest and quiet introspection before their own season begins, allowing for release and preparation to ensure the upcoming cycle starts with renewed strength.

Cancer is reminded to focus on health during the holidays, with Sagittarius season discouraging excessive indulgence and suggesting moderation in social settings. The Full Moon in Gemini helps Cancer let go of ideas that are no longer working, while Mars in Virgo assists in talking through disagreements with care and thoughtfulness. This combination supports emotional well-being and clear communication during a time often filled with social pressure.

Leo receives a burst of inspiration throughout Sagittarius season, encouraging artistic experimentation through painting, writing, or photography. The Full Moon in Gemini provides an opportunity to catch up with friends, strengthening social bonds, while Mars in Virgo ensures that any creative or financial plans made are organized and executable before the holidays arrive.

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Libra is warned to be careful with their words as Sagittarius season makes them more outspoken, increasing the risk of saying the wrong thing. The Full Moon in Gemini is a perfect time to share photos or content from recent trips, while Mars in Virgo helps Libra cut off toxic connections for good, clearing space for healthier interactions in the months ahead.

Aquarius is encouraged to focus on their entire social circle, making time for friendsgiving or holiday parties throughout the month. The Full Moon in Gemini provides a burst of creative inspiration, while Mars in Virgo powers personal transformation, helping Aquarius align their social life with their evolving identity and goals.

Pisces faces a cosmic spotlight on their career during Sagittarius season, where hard work could lead to a promotion, raise, or bonus. The Full Moon in Gemini evokes nostalgia, inviting a revisit to favorite memories, while Mars in Virgo highlights relationships, suggesting quality platonic time with friends over casual hookups for those not partnered.

The combined influence of these astrological events creates specific opportunities and challenges for every sign, particularly regarding finances and career development. The transition from Scorpio to Sagittarius offers a distinct window for personal growth, broadened perspectives, and the execution of well-planned strategies. Embracing the playful energy of the Archer while leveraging the disciplined action of Mars in Virgo will be key to navigating this transformative period successfully.