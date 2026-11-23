Irish residents of Saggart warn Oxfordshire and Suffolk villages about violence and crime risks after the Citywest Hotel migrant center caused local riots and safety concerns.

Residents of Piddington and Barnham face intense anxiety over government plans to house asylum seekers in their villages. The UK Government approved moving 1,250 male asylum seekers to a disused military base near Piddington, an Oxfordshire village with a population of only 358. This decision comes as early as next April, despite strong local opposition that included a vote for independence from the UK. Similarly, Barnham in Suffolk voted to become a Crown Dependency to block plans for up to 931 asylum seekers in their former military barracks.

Saggart Village Riots And Violence

The peaceful nature of these tiny communities may soon be shattered, according to experts looking at the Irish example of Saggart. Located about 350 miles away near Dublin, Saggart serves as a stark warning for Piddington and Barnham. The 4,500-strong Irish village faced massive unrest after the state converted the thriving Citywest Hotel complex into a hub for asylum seekers. The Citywest Hotel, once the largest in Ireland, hosted weddings and conferences before becoming a temporary base for Ukrainian refugees and later a permanent center for those seeking international protection.

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Drug Use And Safety Incidents

Tensions in Saggart erupted violently after reports of a sex attack linked to the migrant center spread through the community. For two days, locals were ambushed by thousands of angry protesters and far-Right thugs. Many attackers wore balaclavas and rode horses, hurling rocks, bottles, and fireworks at police. A Gardai van was set on fire during the chaos. Amanda Abeda-Higgins, a mother-of-three on the Saggart Safety Forum, noted that the government ignored their protests, predicting the same outcome for UK villages.

Criminal Activity In Hotel

Beyond the visible riots, an incident log from the International Protection Accommodation Service reveals severe criminal activity within the Citywest Hotel. The log, shared exclusively with the Daily Mail, details alarming events that occurred within a six-month period in 2024. Two individuals were caught cooking heroin inside the hotel premises. On another occasion, methadone was found on site, and two residents were discovered taking crack cocaine. Dozens of instances involved residents smoking cannabis in their rooms, and blank ammunition was even found in one of the toilets.

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Future Threats For UK Villages

Piddington campaigner Bernard Cronin, aged 76, described Piddington as a disaster waiting to happen due to the impending changes. The transient population in Saggart is estimated at around 3,000, creating a significant shift from its previous size. Locals report increased anti-social behavior, with men loitering on streets, drinking, and sometimes using drugs. Despite the conversion of MoD Bicester in Oxfordshire seeming inevitable, residents remain deeply concerned about the safety implications for their leafy, quiet environments.

Impact On Community Life

The influx of migrants has fundamentally altered the social fabric of Saggart. The tolerance of this part of Ireland, once known as the land of a hundred thousand welcomes, has worn thin. Locals pity the people of Piddington but fear that no amount of campaigning can stop the government's plans. The comparison highlights the potential for violence and disorder in small communities facing rapid demographic changes. The experiences in Saggart provide a chilling template for what Piddington and Barnham may experience if similar patterns of unrest occur in the UK.