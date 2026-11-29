Faith Baptist, led by dual-threat quarterback Isaac Otworth, surges ahead in the fourth quarter to win the Division 1 title.

Faith Baptist displays the championship plaque it received after defeating Sage Hill, 55-49, in the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football title game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Westminster High School.

WESTMINSTER — For more than three quarters, the CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football championship game between Sage Hill and Faith Baptist on Saturday was a back-and-forth contest that featured big plays by both sides, with neither team able to gain momentum for more than a single drive. Then in the fourth quarter, Faith Baptist, led by dual-threat quarterback Isaac Otworth, along with some key takeaways, surged ahead and then hung on for a 55-49 victory at at Westminster High School.

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The top-seeded Contenders finish the season 11-0. Otworth was the catalyst as he rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The senior was especially clutch in the fourth quarter, when he ran for a 70-yard touchdown and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Edwin Castro that put the Contenders ahead 55-42 with just under two minutes remaining in the game.