- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had 356 yards passing and two touchdowns, Tristan Dunn and Kamar Mothudi each had a pick-6 and California beat Pittsburgh 41-17 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Golden Bears won for the first time since a 25-20 home victory over Virginia Tech on October 10.

"Just going to enjoy this moment right now, and I've already started as far as assessment," first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi said. "There's a lot of things that I need to improve, that's for sure. ... And sitting down with Ron , aligning an awesome plan ahead.

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We're gonna look at all three phases where we can improve, and that's the one benefit of not having postseason play and to really thoroughly go through every aspect of the program we can improve and hit that full speed ahead.