SAG-AFTRA Backs Rockstar Games Workers Union Amid Take-Two Layoffs and GTA VI Release

SAG-AFTRA endorses the Rockstar Games Workers Union recognition vote, highlighting concerns over Take-Two Interactive's dismissal of 34 staff members in October 2025 and calling for fair industry labor standards.

SAG-AFTRA has officially issued a statement of solidarity with the Rockstar Games Workers Union, endorsing their recent recognition vote and condemning the labor practices at parent company Take-Two Interactive. This powerful declaration comes at a critical juncture for the gaming industry, specifically on the eve of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The endorsement highlights the intensifying conflict between major game publishers and organized labor, marking a significant moment in the ongoing debate over worker rights within the sector.

The unionization effort has gained substantial momentum with the support of organizers from the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain. This cross-continental backing strengthens the position of the workers, indicating that the issue extends beyond a single company to address systemic trends in global gaming labor. SAG-AFTRA emphasized that collective organization is essential for protecting the future of video game workers against industry-wide challenges like job instability and toxic crunch culture.

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The focal point of this labor dispute remains the drastic actions taken by Take-Two Interactive in October 2025. The company dismissed thirty-four employees during that period, a decision that has become the central issue in the current campaign. Of those terminated, thirty-one were confirmed members of the Rockstar Games Workers Union, leading to widespread allegations of union-busting tactics by labor advocates and industry observers.

Take-Two Interactive justified the mass dismissals by citing the leaking of confidential information to an invite-only Discord server. The company argued that protecting intellectual property and maintaining security protocols were paramount, especially given the sensitive nature of unreleased game content. They asserted that such breaches of trust warranted immediate and severe action to safeguard their business interests and creative assets.

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However, labor advocates and the union have strongly contested this narrative, suggesting the dismissals were a disproportionate response aimed at dismantling organizing efforts rather than addressing a security violation. The timing of these firings, coinciding with the union gaining traction, fueled suspicions of retaliation among workers. This specific incident serves as the catalyst for the heightened visibility of the union and its subsequent support from major entertainment organizations.

SAG-AFTRA released a formal declaration affirming that unionization is vital for the future of the video game industry. The union stated that all game workers deserve fair wages and safe working conditions in the face of record layoffs and hostile work environments. They highlighted that the fight for fair treatment is about establishing industry-first protections against abuse and displacement caused by new technologies like generative artificial intelligence.

The endorsement carries significant weight given SAG-AFTRA's own recent history of labor struggles within the gaming sector. The union underwent a lengthy rights battle with several major gaming studios that culminated in a strike lasting almost a year, from July 26, 2024, to July 9, 2025. This extensive period of industrial action demonstrated the willingness of the union to endure hardships to secure basic rights for its members.

SAG-AFTRA described the gaming industry as a commercial juggernaut where creators deserve a strong voice at the bargaining table. The union aims to honor the courage of workers who are setting a foundation for mutual protection under the banner of their new union. This position reflects the broader values of SAG-AFTRA, which has consistently fought for the rights of performers and creators against corporate consolidation.

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The public nature of the dispute, combined with the high-profile endorsement, has brought increased scrutiny to corporate strategies regarding employee organization. It is now clear that Take-Two Interactive is dealing with the consequences of tactics that appeared to be union-busting in a very public way. The pressure from labor groups is likely to intensify as the industry watches how the company responds to the recognition vote and the subsequent backlash.

Industry observers suggest that this case could influence labor negotiations across the entire sector, potentially leading to wider adoption of union contracts. The Rockstar Games Workers Union's ability to maintain momentum will be crucial in determining the long-term impact of this struggle. The solidarity shown by SAG-AFTRA and the IWGB indicates that the fight for gaming workers' rights is far from over, with many stakeholders committed to ensuring developers are treated with dignity.