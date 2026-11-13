Safiya Anna Haverty Sentenced To 14 Years For Brutal Kidnap Attempt

Safiya Anna Haverty receives a 14-year sentence for strangling and attempting to kidnap a woman in Andover, citing gender transition as context for the violent attack.

Safiya Anna Haverty, a 28-year-old transgender woman formerly known as Sean Haverty, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for a calculated and violent attack on a female stranger in Andover. The court heard that Haverty deliberately ran over, strangled, and attempted to kidnap a woman in her 50s during a premeditated incident on Micheldever Road. The sentence includes a 10-year custodial term followed by four years on license, marking a severe judicial response to the coordinated nature of the assault.

Chronology Of The Violent Attack

The attack occurred on March 2 when the victim, who had finished work at approximately 5:20 pm, decided to take a walk along a dead-end country lane in the Hampshire countryside. Judge Rufus Taylor detailed how the woman walked under an iron bridge and near chalk banks when she noticed a white van approaching from behind. She moved to the left-hand edge of the road to let the vehicle pass, expecting the driver to drive around her safely.

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Instead, the driver of the van, identified as Haverty, deliberately plowed into the victim, throwing her four or five feet into the air. The force of the impact caused the woman to face-plant onto the ground, sustaining dirt on her mouth and suffering from complete shock. Haverty then exited the vehicle, approaching the victim who initially believed the driver was coming to offer assistance after the collision.

Details Of The Strangulation And Escape

The situation turned violent almost immediately after the collision. Haverty grabbed the victim and dragged her toward the back of the white van, placing an arm around her neck and strangling her with increasing force. The victim recounted in court that she could not breathe and believed she was going to die. She attempted to shout "get off me" but was unable to do so due to the pressure on her throat.

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Haverty suddenly released the victim to open the van door, intending to pull her inside. The victim seized this momentary opportunity to escape over the verge of the country lane. She ran up a nearby hill and successfully flagged down two cyclists and a dog walker who provided immediate aid. Meanwhile, Haverty returned to the van, chased the victim down the road briefly, and then fled the scene after realizing her initial plan had failed.

Fleeing And Criminal Investigation

Following the escape, Haverty traveled to Cornwall, arriving in Newquay just before midnight on the same night. Upon entering a house, Haverty went directly to the bathroom and shaved their head and beard, an action that puzzled their partner, Essence McDonald, who noted this was contrary to Haverty's efforts to grow out their hair for gender transition. This change in appearance was determined by the court to be a deliberate attempt to disguise themselves and evade capture.

Haverty was wearing a long dark wig and a beanie hat at the time of the arrest, having adopted a disguise for the crime. Detectives identified the perpetrator through CCTV footage that captured the license plate of the white van used in the attack. This digital evidence was pivotal in linking Haverty directly to the scene of the crime and establishing their movements after the incident.

Court Verdict And Sentencing Factors

At Winchester Crown Court, Haverty was convicted of kidnap, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and perverting the course of justice after a six-day trial. Haverty had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, admitting to hitting the victim with the van. The jury cleared Haverty of the specific charge of kidnap intending to commit a sexual offense, though the judge noted that Haverty plainly intended something awful to happen to the helpless woman.

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During the proceedings, Haverty's barrister argued that the attacker had experienced mental health issues due to gender transitioning. The court was told that Haverty began gender transition therapy in 2023 and identifies as a woman. The judge and legal teams used both 'he' and 'she' pronouns when referring to Haverty during the trial. Haverty appeared in court clean-shaven with a long black wig, glasses, and a long-sleeved black pullover shirt.

Victim Impact And Long-Term Consequences

The victim delivered a powerful impact statement to the court, describing the lasting psychological trauma inflicted by the assault. She stated that she found it extremely difficult to leave the house alone following the attack and continues to suffer from panic attacks. The victim highlighted the terror of having someone restrain her and affect her breathing, noting that the memory of the event remains vivid and distressing.

She expressed deep anxiety about the potential consequences if Haverty had successfully kidnapped her, fearing what might have happened had she not managed to escape. The victim also voiced concern for the safety of other women and children, noting that the thought of Haverty potentially targeting another vulnerable person is deeply upsetting. The physical injuries sustained included damage to her back, knee, and face, along with a visible mark on her neck from the strangulation attempt.