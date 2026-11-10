Safilo Q3 Sales Rise 3% as North America Recovery Offsets European Softness

Safilo reported a 3 percent sales increase to 227.5 million euros for the third quarter, driven by strong North American performance and margin improvements despite European headwinds.

Safilo Group achieved a 3 percent year-over-year sales increase in the third quarter ended September 30, reaching 227.5 million euros compared to 220.8 million euros in the same period of 2025. Chief Executive Officer Angelo Trocchia highlighted a clear improvement in the quarter's trajectory during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, noting that the results offset softer trends observed in Europe.

Regional Performance and Geographic Trends

North America served as the primary growth engine, with sales rising 7.7 percent to 104.4 million euros, representing nearly 46 percent of total group revenue. This recovery was supported by stronger trends in the direct-to-consumer channel and stabilized market conditions. In contrast, Europe experienced a 3.3 percent decline in sales to 87.9 million euros due to challenging environments in key markets. The Asia-Pacific region grew modestly by 2.6 percent to 14.2 million euros, while the Rest of the World saw a significant 9.8 percent increase to 21.1 million euros.

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Margin Expansion and Financial Metrics

The eyewear manufacturer delivered further progress in margins, with adjusted EBITDA rising 17.3 percent to 26 million euros from 22.1 million euros in the prior year period. Gross profit increased 12.3 percent to 148 million euros, benefiting from favorable price-mix effects and lower tariffs. For the first nine months, adjusted EBITDA stood at 112 million euros, up 32.7 percent from 84.4 million euros. Free cash flow reached 24.6 million euros, including approximately 3 million euros in tariff refunds, compared to 20.7 million euros in the third quarter of 2025.

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Strategic Investments and Leadership Updates

Safilo renewed Angelo Trocchia's contract for an additional three-year period effective December 31, acknowledging his leadership since 2018. The company began deploying additional resources behind core brands and digital infrastructure to strengthen brand visibility. Safilo also acquired Spy+Serengeti and secured a stake of almost 30 percent in Inspecs Group, integrating these recent acquisitions into its distribution network while maintaining mergers and acquisitions as a priority for capital allocation.

Product Innovation and Future Outlook

Trocchia emphasized that smart glasses development is progressing well per plans, with market entry expected by summer time. He stressed the importance of forming strong partnerships with technology companies, citing artificial intelligence as a key discriminator in this sector. Regarding current trading, October results were broadly in line with expectations, though North America showed moderation after the third quarter. Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece remained the best-performing markets in Europe, while France and Germany lagged behind.