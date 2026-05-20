Safety of Nuclear Power on the Moon: A Risky or Safe Approach?

An overview of the idea of using nuclear power on the moon to provide energy and address challenges related to providing sustainable power. Challenges and misconceptions associated with nuclear power are also discussed.

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It’s such a weird thing to chat about. For a layperson I think there are probably a couple of things that feel weird and surprising about this. The very concept of a nuclear reactor on the moon might surprise people, and then also the timeline seems very fast, and we’ll dig into all that. But let’s start with the first one because this isn’t actually a fringe idea, right?

Nuclear power on the moon might kind of be inevitable. Could you tell us more about that? Yeah, so solar power has been the way things have gone in space, and that’s been the idea for the moon for quite a while.

But the problem is the sun doesn’t shine universally on the moon, just like it doesn’t on Earth, but the lunar south pole, where you have 14-day-long nights, solar power is not gonna be great for keeping astronauts alive, for powering machinery, doing research. For decades people have said, like, “Well, you’re gonna need nuclear power. ” I mean, it powers deep-space spacecraft, you know, essentially. And it doesn’t need to rely on the sun.

So yeah, the concept of having this, like, thing you can hold in your hand, although it’s not recommended, and you could power a small village on the moon for 10, 20, 30 years, you know, seems like kind of a no-brainer, really. Right. I think a lot of people have a lot of misconceptions about the level of risk and sort of the actual mechanics of nuclear power.

Could you give us just a brief overview of, you know, what this actually looks like and why it’s maybe not so inherently frightening? Nuclear power obviously can sound a bit scary. I mean, radiation is the thing we all think about or something like Chernobyl, which is, like, a really specific and hopefully once-in-a-century or longer kind of disaster. But, like, things are more radioactive than we think.

I think, like, there’s this statistic: if you eat a single banana, you get as much radiation as if you lived next to a nuclear power plant for a year ’cause potassium is radioactive. I mean, you’d have to eat, like, so many bananas that you would die of something more, you know, digestive than anything radioactive, but radiation’s kind of everywhere. There’s, like, acceptable doses of it.

Having a nuclear power plant on the moon is, in many ways, maybe safer than it is having it on Earth because you don’t have just living things everywhere that could get harmed by it, and the amount of power you’d need on the moon is considerably less than you’d need on Earth, and it’s been through decades and decades of sort of safety tests and regulations. I think the perception of nuclear power as this, like, super sketchy, dangerous thing that’s just waiting to explode is definitely overblown, I’d say.

And I think it’s just we have these, like, biases when we think of, like, nuclear disasters and things like Chernobyl





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