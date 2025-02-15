Safe Injection Sites Face Closure as Congresswoman Calls for Shutdown

Overdose Prevention Centers (OPCs) in New York City, the first of their kind in the nation, are facing potential closure after a Congresswoman urged the newly confirmed Attorney General to shut them down. While advocates highlight the centers' life-saving interventions and support services, critics argue that they encourage drug use and attract crime.

On February 14, 2025, a debate ignited regarding the future of Overdose Prevention Centers (OPCs) in New York City . These centers, the first of their kind in the nation, provide a supervised space for individuals to use illegal drugs, minimizing the risk of fatal overdoses. Since their inception in 2021, OPCs have intervened in over 1,700 overdoses, administering life-saving care and offering additional services like medical assistance, substance abuse treatment, and housing support.

However, a new push to shut down these centers has emerged under the administration of a new president.Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, a vocal critic of OPCs, sent a letter to the newly confirmed attorney general, urging her to close both existing locations in New York City and any others that have opened across the country. Malliotakis argues that OPCs encourage drug use by providing a safe haven for individuals, thereby exacerbating addiction rather than aiding recovery. She further claims that these centers attract crime and drug dealing to their vicinity, rendering them detrimental to the surrounding communities. Conversely, advocates for OPCs emphasize their life-saving impact. Sam Rivera, Executive Director of OnPoint NYC, one of the city's operating OPCs, states that their staff has intervened in over 1,700 overdoses, providing crucial care to individuals at risk. Rivera stresses the importance of compassion and offering a chance for healing to those struggling with addiction. He underscores that OPC staff not only recognize the urgency of the overdose epidemic but actively work to save lives and restore hope





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Overdose Prevention Centers Safe Injection Sites Drug Policy Addiction New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump asked to shut down NYC 'injection sites' where drug addicts consume with impunityToday's Video Headlines: 2/12/25

Read more »

Ontario’s Closure of Safe Consumption Sites Draws CriticismThe replacement of safe consumption sites with Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hubs is dangerous and lacks a basis in evidence, experts say.

Read more »

As the Super Bowl nears, New Orleans grapples with how safe is safe enoughAfter a terrorist attack rattled the city, some worry it remains vulnerable.

Read more »

Republican Congresswoman Pushes for Trump's Face on Mount RushmoreRep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, is proposing legislation to add former President Trump's face to Mount Rushmore, sparking controversy and debate.

Read more »

Boebert Watch: The Colorado Congresswoman's Latest Flub Is a Real PisserLauren Boebert thought there might be a transgender individual in a women's from in the U.S. Capitol. She was wrong, again.

Read more »

MAGA Congresswoman Introduces Bill to Put Trump’s Head On RushmoreThe fanfare over Trump’s return to office now extends to national monuments.

Read more »