Safe and Effective? - Natural oders for Appetite Curbs and Weight Loss Replaced Synthetic Drugs Using GLP-1s

The market is now flooded with natural supplements mimicking the effects of GLP-1s and priced much lower than the monthly medication. Learn about ingredients and side-effects from our expert dietitian and associate professor.

Social media is awash with "natural" GLP-1 s -- cheaper, seemingly more holistic options that mimic effects of the natural GLP-1 appetite hormone -- with plant-based ingredients claimed to be viable alternatives to curb your appetite and shed unwanted pounds.

With early evidence to suggest some such as berberine (derived from a shrub where it is found in roots and stems) could lead to up to a 4kg loss in three months, they have added appeal if you’re someone who just wants to lose a bit of weight before the summer -- or whose weight loss using other approaches has plateaued -- and don't want to go on drugs that have nasty potential side-effects, such as nausea, diarrhoea and hair loss. (Or frankly, if you can't face the idea of having to inject yourself.

) But while Wegovy and Mounjaro are backed by scientific evidence, just how safe and effective can a natural supplement be? Weight-loss jabs contain drugs such as semaglutide, which work by mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a natural gut hormone that tells the brain you are full, slows stomach emptying and helps the pancreas release insulin to manage blood sugar.

Our body's own GLP-1 only lasts for a few minutes after being released, but the synthetic drug versions last for a whole week. And since the landmark research in 2022 demonstrated unequivocally that people could lose up to 11 per cent of their body weight taking GLP-1s, demand has skyrocketed.

But in the UK monthly jab costs of Mounjaro rose last year to around £120-£330 per month and although Wegovy remains cheaper at £75-£299, this still puts them out of the price range of many people





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Weight Loss GLP-1 Plant Extracts Supplements Berberine

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