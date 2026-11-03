Safari macOS Features and Apple Intelligence Watch Features Overview

Apple updates Safari with vertical tabs and adaptive dark mode while introducing new AI audio recognition and summary tools for Apple Watch users in recent developer betas.

Apple is introducing significant interface and intelligence enhancements to Safari in the macOS developer beta alongside new audio processing capabilities for the Apple Watch. The browser update brings long-requested vertical tab management and an intelligent dark mode system that adapts website colors to user preferences. Simultaneously, the company is expanding its Apple Intelligence suite with features designed to capture ambient audio and generate conversational summaries for Watch users.

Safari Vertical Tabs and Dark Mode

Safari in the macOS 27.3 developer beta now supports vertical tabs, a layout style popularized by the Arc browser but now available natively in Apple web browsers. These tabs appear as favicon icons on the left sidebar of the browser window, where hovering reveals the full tab name. Users can adjust the settings to permanently display tab names or keep the icon-only view. This vertical structure also integrates with Topics to help users manage grouped tabs more effectively.

Also read Apple's latest watchOS 27 beta enables Siri Recap and Live Rewind audio features

The browser interface extends to iPadOS 27.3 developer beta and iOS 27.3 developer beta, maintaining consistent functionality across Mac, iPad, and iPhone platforms. The vertical layout works seamlessly in both portrait and landscape orientations on mobile devices. Although the feature is not currently available on the iPhone itself, likely due to screen size constraints, the cross-device synchronization allows for a unified browsing experience across Apple hardware.

Safari also introduces an Adaptive Dark Mode that intelligently transforms light backgrounds into darker themes without simply inverting colors. This feature adjusts text contrast, inverts logos, recolors vector artwork, and rebalances layered shadows to ensure readability. Users can preview the changes before applying them, and the setting can be configured to activate automatically or only on specific websites. This update aims to reduce eye strain for users who prefer dark interfaces across their daily browsing habits.

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Siri AI Custom Actions Integration

The latest Safari update includes a new Siri AI Custom Actions feature that allows users to manage browser tabs using voice or text commands. Supported on devices with Apple Intelligence, users can ask Siri to move, sort, organize, or close tabs based on natural language requests. Demonstrations show users asking Siri to group tabs by destination or clear history for specific sites over defined time periods.

This capability extends to understanding entire webpages, even if the user has not scrolled through the full content. Users can ask questions about the webpage, allowing for deeper interaction with the text displayed on screen. This integration marks a shift toward more conversational web navigation, enabling users to perform complex browser tasks without manual clicking or dragging.

Apple Watch Audio Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence on the Apple Watch utilizes the S11 chip and on-device AI models to provide new sound and music recognition capabilities. Sound Recognition detects sirens, alarms, and doorbells, sending notifications to the user. This feature is designed to assist individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing by alerting them to important environmental sounds through their wearable device.

Music Recognition automatically identifies songs playing in the background and displays the results in a Smart Stack widget. Similar to the Now Playing feature on Google Pixel phones, this functionality allows Watch users to identify music without pulling out their iPhone. The system processes audio through the device microphones and matches it against known tracks to provide instant identification.

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Live Rewind and Siri Recap Summaries

Live Rewind captures the last fifteen seconds of ambient audio heard by the Apple Watch and converts it into a text snippet. Triggered by double-pressing the Digital Crown, this feature includes a clear audio chime and on-screen visual indicator to ensure transparency. The resulting text can be saved to the Siri app for later reference, helping users recall details from lectures, meetings, or radio broadcasts they might have missed.

Siri Recap generates high-level summaries of conversations throughout the day using ambient audio processing. These summaries are designed to be privacy-focused, excluding names, locations, and sensitive information unless explicitly spoken. The summaries are stripped of emotion and tone to maintain neutrality and do not include speaker attributions. This feature aims to provide a neutral record of daily interactions without preserving sensitive personal data.

Privacy Controls and Data Management

Apple has implemented strict privacy measures for Siri Recap to protect user conversations. The summaries do not include sensitive data such as banking account numbers and are generated without inference about the content or tone of the conversation. This approach ensures that the AI acts as a neutral assistant rather than a recorder of personal details. The system is designed to minimize privacy risks while still providing useful organizational tools.

Saved summaries can be stored in Apple Notes or the Journal app for long-term reference. To further protect privacy, summaries that are not acted upon are automatically deleted after seven days. This temporary retention policy ensures that unneeded conversation data does not persist on the device indefinitely. The feature represents a balance between utility and user privacy in the realm of ambient computing.