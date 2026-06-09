Safari is finally fixing its extensions problem. Unlike Chrome, Apple will let you create your own

Safari is getting an AI-powered extension builder that lets users describe the browser tool they want. It could help Apple fix one of Safari’s oldest weaknesses without chasing Chrome’s giant add-on library.

Safari has never been the browser people pick for a massive add-on library. Chrome has long been the obvious choice for that, while Apple ’s browser has leaned harder on speed, battery life, privacy, and tight integration across its own devices.

Now Apple is trying a different fix. Announced at Apple WWDC, Safari will let users describe the extension they want and have Apple Intelligence create it. That turns Safari AI extensions into personal web tweaks instead of another thing to search for, install, and hope someone maintains. Recommended Videos The custom extension builder arrives alongside smarter tab grouping, page monitoring through Notify Me, and automated password updates through the Passwords app.

The extension feature is the sharpest of the bunch because it gives Safari a new answer to one of its oldest weak spots. Why Safari is not copying Chrome With Describe an Extension, users can explain what they want in plain language, such as a button that changes how a webpage behaves or saves something for later. That could help with tiny annoyances too specific for a polished extension store listing.

Safari also becomes less dependent on someone else building the exact add-on a user needs. A recipe shortcut, a cleaner shopping page, or a small rating button may not deserve a public extension, but it could still work as a private browser fix. What else Safari can clean up Safari’s other AI features target the clutter people create while browsing. Intelligent Tab Management can analyze open pages, spot similarities, and group related tabs into topics.

As browsing continues, Safari can add new related pages to the same topic, then let users close the pile or save it as a Tab Group. Notify Me goes after the tab you keep open because you’re waiting for something to change. Instead of babysitting a restock page or signup form, you can tell Safari what to watch for, close the page, and wait for a notification.

What Safari needs to prove Generated extensions will only feel safe if Safari makes them easy to understand and control. A personal add-on that changes webpages sounds useful, but users need to know what it can see, what it can change, and how quickly they can shut it down when it behaves badly. Apple says Safari’s new intelligence is designed to avoid sharing sensitive browsing data with anyone, including Apple.

That claim still has to translate into something users can see and manage on the device itself. For anyone who has ever searched for a browser extension and immediately regretted the internet, this could be the more interesting fix. Safari does not need a mountain of add-ons if the small ones feel safe enough to create.





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