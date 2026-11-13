Sadiq Khan Says Pro-Climate Policies Win Votes at COP31 in Antalya

London Mayor Sadiq Khan argues climate policies are electorally popular when clearly explained, citing three election wins and London's Oxford Street pedestrianisation at COP31.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday, November 12, 2026, that a pro-climate agenda can be an electoral asset rather than a political liability. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, Khan argued that his environmental policies helped him win three consecutive terms in office.

Khan, who has served as Mayor of London since 2016, made his remarks while attending the climate conference in Antalya. He said voters responded positively when climate policies were clearly communicated and delivered tangible benefits to residents.

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Why Climate Policies Work With Voters

Khan said voters back climate policies when the government explains them well and the results are visible. He said that if climate change policies are explained in a good way, they become popular, adding that his administration had won three elections while pursuing a pro-climate agenda.

Khan said cities were increasingly acting on the climate crisis despite frustration with national governments. He described London as greener, safer, healthier and more prosperous during his tenure as mayor, linking those gains to the policies he has championed.

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Khan also said he had discussed urban development and climate action with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He drew on Erdogan's experience as a former Istanbul mayor, saying Istanbul and London are sister cities with a lot in common.

Heatwaves and Air Quality Set the Agenda

Khan warned that climate change was already disrupting daily life in London, citing heatwaves, temperatures reaching 40°C and school closures. He said extreme weather was also increasing economic and public health costs, and he described COP31 as an important platform for addressing those challenges.

Khan said London had made significant progress on air pollution. He recalled that experts warned during his first mayoral campaign that it could take 200 years to bring air quality within legal limits, a timeline he said the city has since beaten through sustained action.

According to Khan, the improvements have contributed to fewer pollution-related hospital admissions and premature deaths, as well as better lung health among children. He said he wants London to become a net-zero city by 2030, but stressed that the target requires support from the national government and the private sector.

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Oxford Street Pedestrianisation and Urban Growth

Khan defended the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street, which was fully introduced on October 26 despite considerable opposition. The $200 million project aims to revive one of London's best-known shopping destinations by creating a more accessible public space.

Khan said early results included record visitor numbers and improved business for shops on the street. He said new trees and benches would be added in the new year to support pedestrians, shoppers and hospitality businesses.

Khan also said London's expanding population reflects the city's appeal. He argued that this growth is manageable with adequate planning and investment, and said his administration is working with the British government to meet rising demand through new housing, infrastructure and public transport investment.