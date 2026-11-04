Sadiq Khan Celebrates Trump Defeat in US Midterms as Democrats Win Control

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins global reaction to historic US midterm results, as Democrats seize Congress. Analysis of the political shakeup and its impact on Trump's presidency and UK-US relations.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has publicly celebrated the historic victories of the Democratic Party in the recent US midterm elections, joining a chorus of UK political figures who are marking a decisive defeat for the Republican Party. The electoral results saw Democrats secure control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, effectively ending Republican dominance and isolating President Donald Trump during the final two years of his administration.

Khan Condemns Trump Politics In Victory Post

Lord Khan took to social media to express his satisfaction with the election outcome, framing the Democratic success as a direct repudiation of the political style associated with the US President. He wrote on his platform, 'Congratulations to Democrats on a huge victory last night,' highlighting the campaign's emphasis on unity, hope, and addressing the cost of living for families. The Mayor explicitly described the Democratic platform as a rejection of what he termed the 'damaging and divisive politics of Donald Trump,' signaling a clear ideological break from the incumbent administration's approach.

Also read Democrats win US Senate, ending Republican dominance by harnessing voters’ frustration with Trump

Labour MPs Echo Joy Over Seismic Political Shift

The reaction from British political leaders extended beyond the London Mayor, with numerous Labour and Liberal Democrat Members of Parliament voicing their enthusiasm for the early results. Health Minister James Frith, while touring broadcast studios, characterized the events as 'an enormous night for American democracy,' suggesting a profound transformation in the domestic political landscape of the United States. He noted that while final numbers were still being tallied, the shift in power appeared to be 'seismic' in nature, indicating a significant change in the balance of legislative authority in Washington.

UK Government Relations Remain Steady Despite Changes

Despite the dramatic shift in US congressional power, UK officials have moved quickly to reassure partners that bilateral relations will remain robust. Mr. Frith emphasized to Times Radio that the change in emphasis within the US government is a frequent occurrence in democratic systems. He stated that the foundational relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, described as the closest of allies, is 'unwavering and unchanging.' He asserted that he did not expect the new political configuration in Washington to alter the nature or strength of the diplomatic ties between London and the White House.

Advertisement

Trump Faces Lame Duck Status and Legislative Blocks

The electoral defeat leaves President Donald Trump in a 'lame duck' position for the remainder of his term, stripped of the legislative leverage he previously held. In response to the losses, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, claiming that he was not on the ballot and asserting that his party would have won 'IN A LANDSLIDE' if he had been. Although he conceded in an interview with Fox News that he was surprised by the results and congratulated the Democrats on their hard work, he also signaled resistance by posting an image of a baseball cap with the word 'Veto,' suggesting an intent to block legislation proposed by the new Democratic majority.

Historic Wins in Red States Signal Major Realignment

The election results featured stunning upsets in states that had previously been strongholds for the Republican Party, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Ohio. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated the Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton, while Democrats captured Senate seats in Kansas for the first time since 1932. Additionally, Abdul El-Sayed made history in Michigan as the first Muslim elected to the Senate, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in a highly watched race. These victories, described by supporters as a 'blue tsunami,' reflect a significant erosion of the MAGA base and suggest that voters have passed a damning judgment on the administration's ability to manage economic concerns.