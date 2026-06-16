Sadie Sink's Casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Makes Jean Grey Theory More Likely

The recent plot summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has lent credence to the theory that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in the movie. With the MCU's X-Men era coming closer, the matter of when and how the beloved superhero team will become a mainline staple for the franchise is looking interesting.

The theories that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day look more possible for the franchise thanks to a major update about the MCU movie's plot.

With the MCU's X-Men era coming closer, the matter of when and how the beloved superhero team will become a mainline staple for the franchise is looking interesting. The timing of the MCU's increasing focus on the X-Men in recent history meant that the reveal Sadie Sink would be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast was immediately met with theories that the actor would be playing Jean Grey - partly because of the actor's visual similarities to the hero, but also because her star power would make this kind of prominent role all the more logical.

While there's been plenty of other major theories about Sadie Sink's MCU casting that also make a lot of sense for the franchise, the new reveal of Brand New Day's plot summary certainly lends credence to the idea that Sink may be appearing in the movie as one of Marvel's biggest and most powerful heroes - though her role in the story would be decidedly less heroic seeming for at least a little while.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Plot Summary Makes It Even More Likely Sadie Sink Is Jean Grey With Spider-Man's next MCU movie on the near horizon thanks to its impending debut date being set for next month, a plot summary for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released to further tease and hype up the next chapter of the MCU. Plenty of interesting details are alluded to in this summary, but perhaps none are as crucial as the update about the movie's villain, as the summary states that it's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker.

Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him-and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him-sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

While a powerful villain no one can even see could theoretically refer to a few different Marvel villains - and a few different Spider-Man villains to boot - this aligns with the theory that Sadie Sink has been cast in the movie as Jean Grey nicely, especially given what information we can glean from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer.

Given Jean Grey's telepathic powers, it doesn't seem as though it would be outside of her wheelhouse in the MCU to use her abilities to make people unable to recognize or even see her, since she's used mind control for much bigger feats in the comics, and this doesn't sound villainous to the point of preventing her from becoming a fully vested hero down the line.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer confirming that Peter is mutating further - and his powers are altering as a result - it would also make a lot of sense to have a mutant character like Jean Grey front and center in the movie's story, especially since Jean has no doubt dealt with a lot of similar turmoil over her own powers and their immense potential, which could make it perfect to put the two against one another when they first meet.

Sadie Sink Being Cast As Jean Grey In Spider-Man: Brand New Day Would Make It A Perfect Setup For Avengers: Doomsday Jean Grey appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would also be perfectly timed to tee up the MCU for the X-Men's mainline appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. We've already had plenty of cameos from various X-Men characters in the years that have built up to Doomsday, but Brand New Day is particularly important as the final MCU movie that is set to release before Avengers: Doomsday's own December 2026 debut, meaning any further setting of the stage it can pull off in the final months before the latter film's debut are worth their weight in gold.

Similarly, with the multiversal aspect of the MCU set to be on particular display with Avengers: Doomsday - which we already know will contain characters from several different universes - it would make sense to begin to flesh out what the MCU's own iterations of some characters could be like, which would be best served by Sadie Sink being none other than Jean Grey herself. Given Sadie Sink's acting talents, hopefully these theories come to fruition in the story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, or the film is otherwise able to place her in a role that allows the actor to show off her abilities.

Whatever the case, it's at least clear Brand New Day shouldn't be a dull film by any means, based on all we know about it so far





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