Sadie Sandler transitions from comedy to horror in Netflix's new film Malibu, directed by Tod Williams. Production begins early 2027 with a team from Happy Madison and Vertigo.

Actress Sadie Sandler is shifting away from the lighthearted comedy projects that have characterized much of her previous work to star in a new straight horror feature. The production is titled Malibu and represents a significant departure for the young actress as she takes on a darker storytelling role. This upcoming project marks a distinct new direction in her growing filmography and signals her entry into the thriller and horror genre.

Director and Screenplay Details

Tod "Kip" Williams will direct Malibu and co-wrote the screenplay with Tom Pabst. Williams is an established figure in the genre having previously directed Paranormal Activity 2 and the 2016 adaptation of Stephen King's science-fiction novel Cell. Pabst brings experience from the superhero series Titans to the writing team. Their collaboration aims to deliver a genuinely unsettling cinematic experience that contrasts sharply with traditional family entertainment.

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Plot Overview and Character Role

The narrative follows an aspiring actress who accepts a last-minute dog-sitting job at a reclusive movie star's mansion in Malibu. The protagonist's stay takes a disturbing turn when she discovers the house is not what it appears to be. This setup provides a psychological horror framework that allows Sadie Sandler to showcase her range beyond her prior comedic roles. The story promises to explore themes of deception and isolation within a luxury setting.

Production Companies and Collaborators

The production brings together three major entities: Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment, Steven Schneider's Room 101, and Adam Sandler's Happy Madison. This combination gives the film a strong foundation in the horror genre while maintaining high production value. Sadie Sandler is the daughter of Adam Sandler and has previously voiced characters in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Her other credits include Happy Gilmore 2, Roommates, Jay Kelly, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

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Release Schedule and Future Outlook

Production is expected to begin in early 2027, with Netflix set to distribute the final feature. The studio is preparing to take Sadie Sandler into this darker territory as part of her evolving career strategy. This project serves as a bridge between her established family-friendly brand and more mature, suspense-driven content. Fans and industry observers will watch closely to see how her performance is received in this new genre.

Industry Context and Genre Significance

Moving into straight horror represents a strategic evolution for Sadie Sandler as she builds her professional reputation. The involvement of Vertigo Entertainment ensures the film adheres to high standards of genre filmmaking. This shift allows her to challenge audiences with complex emotions and suspense rather than simple humor. The collaboration between established horror producers and a rising star creates significant interest in the upcoming release.