Sade Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame 2026, Chooses Virtual Attendance

Sade will join Paul Spencer Denman, Andrew Hale and Stuart Matthewman in the 2026 Rock Hall performer class, with the band opting to attend virtually. The announcement comes as the group prepares for a new album cycle.

On November 9, Sade and her bandmates Paul Spencer Denman, Andrew Hale and Stuart Matthewman confirmed that they would be inducted as performers into the 2026 Rock Hall of Fame. The announcement came with the news that the group would attend the ceremony virtually from Los Angeles, rather than traveling to the Peacock Theatre for the live event on November 14.

In a statement posted on the band's official website, Sade explained, "Sorry we can't be there in person to celebrate with the other artists. Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us." The group added that the honour is a gift and a timely reminder to thank everyone who has supported them.

Also read 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The 2026 performer class also includes high‑profile names such as Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and Oasis. Sade, who joined the Rock Hall after a second nomination in 2024, will share the floor with her fellow inductees during a livestream of the ceremony.

The band took the opportunity to pay tribute to two key figures in their history. They remembered Australian artist manager Roger Davies and late record producer Mike Pela, who died in 2022 at the age of 72. Their message of gratitude read, "We are indebted to the ones who have been with us on this road to get here. Mike Pela, the fifth Sade...this is as much yours as ours, Mike. Forever our soul mate."

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Formed in London in the early 1980s, Sade rose to international fame with hits such as "Smooth Operator" and "Sweetest Taboo," both of which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985. The group has earned four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 1986, and has topped the Billboard 200 twice. Over the years, Sade has also been honoured with an OBE in 2002 and a CBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours.

Despite the virtual attendance plan, the band has confirmed that their new album, set for release in late 2024, remains on schedule. Their latest studio work, titled "Soldier of Love," continues to showcase the smooth, soulful sound that has defined their career.

The decision to skip the in‑person ceremony follows a similar choice made by other inductees. For example, Oasis also plans to observe the Rock Hall event from a distance, citing logistical challenges. This trend reflects a shift towards remote participation among artists who wish to honour their achievements while prioritising personal circumstances.

With the induction ceremony now livestreamed, fans around the world will be able to watch Sade's performance and tribute in real time. The Rock Hall will provide a commentary track, offering insights into each artist's career. The event is expected to attract a global audience and further cement Sade's legacy as a pioneering voice in contemporary soul and jazz‑influenced pop.

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Sade's choice to celebrate virtually underscores the changing dynamics of music awards and the enduring respect of her peers. While she will not be physically present at Los Angeles, her presence will still be felt through the powerful music and heartfelt acknowledgements that define her career. The Rock Hall induction remains a milestone that highlights both the historical impact of Sade's work and the ongoing evolution of how artists honour their careers in a connected world.