Sade Are Not Attending Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Sade have confirmed they will not be attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday in Los Angeles.

are not attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is set to take place on Saturday at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The band confirmed the news on Tuesday via their official website after“Sorry we can’t be there in person to celebrate with the other artists. Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us,” theis both a gift and a timely reminder to give thanks, not only to those who voted for us but also every single person who lets our music into their lives.

Also read Oasis won't be attending their own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

” The English band, comprising singer Sade Adu, bassist Paul Denman, saxophonist/guitarist Stuart Matthewman, and keyboardist/pianist Andrew Hale thanked their manager, Roger Davies, in their statement. They also added, “We are indebted to the ones who’ve been with us on this road to get here. ” They signed their note, “Sade, Stuart, Andrew, and Paul. Mike Pela, the fifth Sade…This is as much yours as ours Mike.

Forever our soul mate. ”on Monday would not be attending or performing. Noel Gallagher will instead be performing at Goldie’s EFG Jazz Festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Saturday. Sade did not disclose the reason they will not be attending.

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Pink Becomes First Solo Female Pop Artist to Headline the Sphere Sade and Oasis are among this year’s inductees under the performer category, which includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Joy Division/New Order, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. They are far from the only recipients to be no-shows for their Rock Hall inductions.

Sade and Oasis are among a long list of musicians who have also bowed out in the past, including Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, Jerry Garcia, Levon Helm, David Bowie, Roger Waters, Grace Slick, Joni Mitchell, the Sex Pistols, Eddie Van Halen, and Axl Rose. Paul McCartney Becomes a Billionaire, Making Him the World's Third-Richest Musician DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverWant a Full Scholarship to One of Our Film Festival Intensives? IndieWire’s Future of Filmmaking Video Contest Is Now Live