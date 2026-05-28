Saddle Up: Fawesome TV's John Wayne Collection Rides into May

In honor of John Wayne's 119th birthday, Fawesome TV has assembled a list of the Duke's greatest Western hits, free to stream throughout May. From his collaborations with John Ford and Howard Hawks, these films span the actor's iconic Hollywood career and offer a perfect weekend watch.

In celebration of John Wayne 's 119th birthday, Fawesome TV has curated a collection of his greatest Western hits, available for free throughout May. Spanning his collaborations with John Ford and Howard Hawks , from black-and-white to Technicolor, these films offer a journey through the Duke's iconic Hollywood career.

While some titles may remain after May, Fawesome TV guarantees its 'John Wayne collection' will be highlighted this month. No subscription is required to enjoy these Western adventures this weekend. Here are six must-watch films from the collection: 1.

'El Dorado' (1966) - Directed by Howard Hawks, this film features John Wayne and Robert Mitchum as old friends defending a rancher from a rival cattleman. Despite its simple story, 'El Dorado' entertains with its unlikely on-screen pair and Western tropes. 2.

'She Wore a Yellow Ribbon' (1949) - In one of John Ford's lesser-known collaborations with Wayne, Captain Nathan Brittles must deliver women to safety while facing Indian conflict. Wayne delivers a complex performance, making this film a gem for Western aficionados. 3.

'Angel and the Badman' (1947) - Written and directed by James Edward Grant, this public domain film stars Wayne as a wounded gunslinger nursed back to health by a Quaker woman. It challenges the macho gunslinger trope and is set for a remake later this year. 4.

'Big Jake' (1971) - Near the end of his career, Wayne starred in this family affair, playing the titular hero who rescues his kidnapped grandson. Despite controversy for its violence at the time, 'Big Jake' is a solid horse opera by today's standards. 5.

'Fort Apache' (1948) - The first installment of Wayne and Ford's unofficial 'Cavalry' trilogy, 'Fort Apache' follows Captain Kirby York as he deals with the local Apache tribe alongside Lieutenant Colonel Owen Thursday. This film remains beloved for its exploration of cultural respect and conflict.

'Fawesome TV's John Wayne collection offers a perfect opportunity to revisit or discover these Western classics this weekend





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