With Aaron Rodgers' Steelers tenure coming to an end, Steelers players and other NFL voices have chimed in on the debacle.

Prior to his release, Rodgers reaction to the benching wasn't the typical PR-talk reserved for veterans. Instead, the passeron the Nov. 25 edition of the "Pat McAfee Show," highlighted by the fact that McCarthy would allegedly fall asleep in meetings or fail to attend them altogether.

Rodgers' release and subsequent accusations – which the quarterback says can be corroborated by a number of players on the team – drew plenty of reaction, skepticism and some verification from plenty around the NFL sphere. Drew Allar, the rookie fourth-round pick of the Steelers, kept it amicable when discussing Rodgers, deciding not to weigh in on the release, instead wishing the passer the best in his future endeavors..

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"I've learned a lot from him since he's been here. I think, again, I'm just gonna leave it at that.