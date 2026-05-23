Sad state of relations between royal cousins

Despite the wedding of our now King and Queen in 2005 being filled with smiles and laughter, the close bond between the giggling and grinning relatives will not be seen at the wedding of Princess Anne's son Peter, who has 'lost touch' with his cousin Prince Harry. Instead, the nuptials will serve as a reminder of the strained relations between the former family members who were once so close.

It was the wedding of our now King and Queen, and the royal cousins Prince William , Prince Harry , Peter Phillips , Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were pictured front and centre.

However, similar feel-good scenes between the cousins likely won't be witnessed at the wedding of Princess Anne's son Peter next month. Instead, the nuptials will lay bare the sad state of relations between the royal cousins who were once so close, having all grown up together. Prince Harry is not expected to attend his cousin's big day due to 'lost touch'





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Royal Cousins Prince William Prince Harry Peter Phillips Zara Tindall Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Charles And Camilla's Wedding Cotswolds Sandringham Balmoral Windsor Good Morning Britain Meghan Markle Peter's Wedding Close Family Beatrice Eugenie Jeffrey Epstein Air Alarm Bells Friends Royal Duty Regular Family Major Public Appearance

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