Sacrifice is an upcoming action-comedy film directed by Romain Gavras, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans. The movie follows a famous film actor who finds himself in a pickle thanks to a group of religious zealots after being abducted with two others from an environmental gala.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans are coming soon to a device near you.

Directed by music video mastermind Romain Gavras, Sacrifice... Directed by music video mastermind Romain Gavras, Sacrifice pairs the star of Furiosa with the man behind Captain America’s shield in an action-comedy about a famous film actor who finds himself in a pickle thanks to a group of religious zealots. Netflix announces that they have won the bidding for Taylor-Joy and Evans’ team-up film, whose U.S. release status is listed by the streamer as ‘coming soon.

’ The announcement comes with the synopsis “A film star attempting a comeback is abducted with two others from an environmental gala by a radical group who believes their sacrifice will save humanity. ” Negative reviews have been calling the film a tonal mess, losing momentum after a strong beginning. Despite its pointedly satirical intentions, it is accused of having nothing much to say.

ScreenRant’s own review of Sacrifice concurred with the negative critical consensus, describing the movie as ‘messy, strange, and somewhat baffling. ’taylor joy is solid throughout, though her story couldve used some further development. Evans received a little more praise, with the review saying he is ‘wildly funny as a flailing actor whos not the brightest, and his scenes, especially at first, are the most entertaining.





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