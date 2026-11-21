The only thing that stops this cycle is a tax revolt. It has happened before.

State Senate candidate Mara Elliott, left, State Senator Catherine Blakespear, candidate for California governor Xavier Becerra, Senate Pro Tem Monique Limón, and at right, Executive Director of the United Domestic Workers of America Doug Moore.

Just when the newly elected, greatly expanded, Democratic Party extra-super-majority was exuberantly preparing to pass free medical care for all, free child care for all, affordable housing for all, more money for schools and a new wave of infrastructure spending, along comes the Legislative Analyst’s Office with aThe LAO glumly reported that “for the fifth year in a row, California faces deficits. ” The state has “sizeable structural deficits,” which means spending is locked in at a higher level than the revenue available to pay for it, on an ongoing basis.

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And that, believe it or not, is the good news. California’s budget is heavily dependent on the tax revenue that comes from upper-income tax filers making profitable stock market transactions. As long as the market is booming, the state treasury booms with it. But if there’s a crash, or even a downturn, the state quickly develops a significant “budget problem.

” The “Fiscal Outlook” report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office urged the Legislature to “begin identifying additional ongoing solutions now,” in order to address the projected deficits and to prepare for the worst case scenario in the stock market.

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“Relative to measures of past and current corporate profits,” the LAO warned, “stock prices are at historic highs rivaled only by the dot-com boom. ” In a related story, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2% on Thursday, dropping more than 1,100 points. That might help the LAO persuade state lawmakers to be cautious about spending, although it probably won’t. The Legislative Analyst’s Office is a nonpartisan office that advises the Legislature on fiscal and policy matters.

The Legislature is under no obligation to take its advice. Here’s what the LAO’s forecast shows, on the assumption that there will not be a stock market crash: a deficit of $2 billion at the end of 2027-28, followed by deficits exceeding $15 billion for each of the next three budget years.

Here’s the forecast in the event the stock market peaks at the end of 2026 and then “declines sharply over the course of 2027”: deficits would be much worse, with revenue falling more than $130 billion below the LAO’s forecast through the 2030-31 budget year. What about the “rainy day fund,” also known as budget reserves?

“Not nearly sufficient to cover shortfalls in the event of a stock market crash,” the LAO reported. The LAO says California has had three good years in a row thanks to a rising stock market. State income taxes “grew at double the historical norm over the last three fiscal years, driven by investment gains and stock pay among high-income taxpayers. ” State lawmakers have been spending all of it and more.

Lawmakers are required to pass a balanced budget, but the Legislature alone determines whether the budget is really balanced. There’s virtually no limit to the accounting tricks, or “budget borrowing,” to make the budget balance on paper, without actually matching spending to the revenue available to pay for it.

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Still, before the new Legislature and the new governor get started on next year’s budget in January, the LAO would like them to know that the state’s options will be “few and difficult” if the crash scenario occurs. As an example, to cover a $15 billion “budget problem,” the state might have to eliminate “every discretionary service expansion that the state has enacted since 2019-20 outside of K-14 education,” including full-scope Medi-Cal for undocumented immigrants, child care slot expansion, increased university funding and enhanced firefighting services.

Either that, or raise taxes. It would take a “revenue increase package substantially larger than the recently approved Proposition 3,” the LAO noted, before recommending that the Legislature “prepare to right-size the budget. ” This is where you can clearly see the difference between a professional who was appointed to count public money and a politician who was elected to spend it.

For a politician who has been elected by promising more spending, a catastrophic “budget problem” resulting from a crash, or any other cause, is a gift from the political gods. It’s the perfect crisis. It lets politicians tell voters that taxes must go up, or else. That’s how Gov.

Jerry Brown sold Proposition 30 in 2012, a temporary income tax rate increase on upper-income earners. Before it could expire, another measure was on the 2016 ballot to extend it. And this month, voters approved Proposition 3, dropping the “temporary crisis” pretext completely and making the tax hikes permanent. What better way for politicians in Sacramento to enact new taxes or strip away taxpayer protections such as Proposition 13?

All they have to do is overspend, wait for a massive economic downturn, and then declare that unless voters approve the “rescue” tax package, the schools will fire all the teachers, the hospitals will close, and there will be no firefighters, paramedics, road repairs or child care. The incentives in California politics are perverse. Spending buys votes, overspending causes a budget crisis, the budget crisis is used to justify tax increases, and higher revenue from tax increases buys more votes.