The Sacramento Kings face a dismal 1-10 home record and last-place standing, making them sellers at the February 11 deadline. Malik Monk, DeAndre Hunter, and Zach LaVine emerge as top trade targets.

The Sacramento Kings are facing a historically difficult season, with expectations falling significantly below even the lowest pre-season forecasts. After 18 games, the team holds a dismal 1-10 home record at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. This poor performance has left the franchise sitting in last place in the Western Conference, trailing the final play-in tournament spot by a substantial 7.5 games.

Sacramento Kings Season Struggles and Deadline Status

The disparity between the Kings' actual performance and their standing in the league has solidified their position as major sellers ahead of the upcoming trade window. With the February 11 trade deadline approaching, the organization is expected to move several key assets to rebuild. Analysts predict that the front office will target significant value from their current roster to mitigate the damage of this disastrous start. The two-month window provides time to negotiate deals that might otherwise be impossible during a healthy season. Teams watching the Western Conference race are aware that the Kings are in full rebuilding mode.

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Malik Monk Trade Value and Contract Details

Malik Monk has been a primary disappointment for the Kings this season, failing to provide the veteran leadership needed behind star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. He is currently averaging 7.8 points on 37.9% field goal shooting, marking his lowest production since his rookie year. Additionally, he averages 3.6 assists per game, but his offensive impact has been minimal outside of a few isolated performances. Monk has recorded five or fewer points in more games this season than double-digit scoring outings. His trade value appears to be at an all-time low, despite occasional flashes of brilliance such as a 24-point, seven-assist game in one of Sacramento's lone victories. The Kings owe him $20.2 million for the current season, with a $21.6 million player option for the following year. Moving this contract will be difficult, but the organization is unlikely to pass up any opportunity to trade him before the deadline.

DeAndre Hunter Performance and Expiring Contract

DeAndre Hunter presents a compelling trade candidate due to his expiring contract worth $24.9 million. While he was acquired with hopes of forming a long-term pairing with Keegan Murray, the fit has never seemed natural. Murray remains a top priority for the Kings given his $140 million contract extension. Hunter has shown improvement lately, averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his last 13 games. He is shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range during this span. His recent play may attract rival teams looking for a forward who can score efficiently. However, statistical data still flags him as an atrocious defender. Trading him now allows the Kings to extract value before his contract expires, avoiding the risk of him leaving for nothing in free agency.

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Zach LaVine Efficiency and Potential Departure

Zach LaVine's time in Sacramento appears to be winding down despite his strong individual statistics. He acquired him last year out of desperation for veteran presence after Russell Westbrook departed. LaVine is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.3% from deep. His efficiency makes him an attractive target for teams needing offensive boosts. He is on an expiring contract worth approximately $49 million, guaranteeing him a new team by the 2027 offseason. However, his trade value remains low, and the Kings may move him before the deadline if a low-risk opportunity arises. Other franchises might take a gamble on his scoring ability if they find themselves desperate for offense near the trade window.

Domantas Sabonis Role and Future with Kings

Domantas Sabonis remains a central figure in the Kings' current roster, often anchoring the team's interior defense and rebounding efforts. Recent games against teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have highlighted his physical toll and importance to the lineup. He has faced heavy minutes and defensive assignments that test his endurance. While his statistical output is not detailed in the immediate source material, his presence is felt in every game. The Kings must decide whether to keep him as a cornerstone for the future or move him to acquire younger assets. His contract status and age make him a valuable piece in any rebuild, but the team's current trajectory suggests they may prioritize rebuilding around younger players like Darius Acuff Jr. The final decision on his fate will likely hinge on the returns offered by other franchises during the trade deadline window.