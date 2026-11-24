The Sacramento Kings suffered a significant defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in their 2026-27 season opener, dropping the game 123-107. Despite a strong first-quarter lead, the Kings collapsed in the second quarter as the Spurs dominated 41-23. Darius Acuff Jr. had a quiet performance with 12 points and 4 assists, raising concerns about fatigue given his high minutes played. The Kings also struggled with three-point defense, allowing the Spurs to hit 34.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, highlighting ongoing defensive issues for the team.

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Ja'kobi Gillespie during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After a euphoric win over the Boston Celtics, the Sacramento Kings returned to their normal ways of the 2026-27 NBA season, losing big to the San Antonio Spurs 123-107. The Kings got out to a hot start, outscoring the Spurs 28-19 in the first quarter, but the wheels came off in the second quarter with the Spurs outpacing Sacramento 41-23. And they never let up.

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The final score makes this game look a little closer than it actually felt, as even with the Kings' runs, it never felt like they were going to win this game. Darius Acuff Jr. had one of the quietest games of his young career tonight, finishing with 12 points, 4 assists, and a rebound on 5-of-14 from three and 0-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Acuff wasn't nearly as aggresive as we've seen him this season, and looked like he was getting through the game instead of attacking it tonight. Acuff has been leading the league in minutes and has been asked to do so much for the Kings that it might be catching up to him a bit.

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It's totally understandable for Acuff to run into a bit of a rookie wall, and will be something to watch going forward to see if it's a one off or a season long trend. Once again, we saw the three-point woes from the Kings on both ends of the court. The Spurs shot 16-of-46 from beyond the arc, compared to just 10-of-35 for the Kings.

That's not a bad percentage to hold the Spurs to for Sacramento, but it was the type of looks that San Antonio got all night. It was open look after open look for some of the Spurs' best shooters. Whether it was game plan or execution, it's been a trend for the Kings since last year and beyond.tonight, as they were without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Tobias Harris, but it really didn't matter in the end.

Even with the starters out, the Spurs had complete control of this game from the second quarter on. It's already becoming a trend this year for opponents to take advantage of the Kings' ineptitude. Jayson Tatum rested against the Kings, which is fair in his recovery from major surgery, but it doesn't feel like it was a coincidence that it was against Sacramento. And the same can be true tonight.

The Spurs are so good, and the Kings are so bad, that San Antonio truly didn't need their best players to easily win this game. Some nights, like against Boston, the Kings are going to make teams pay for trying to take advantage of them, but most nights, like tonight, the strategy will pay off.

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It's up to the Kings to win enough games to earn their opponents' best shot, and they have a long way to go to do that. Will Zimmerle is the deputy editor of Sacramento Kings On SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.