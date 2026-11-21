The Sacramento Kings dropped to 1-14 on the season after a heartbreaking 106-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. While the starting five, led by De'Andre Hunter's 30 points, played exceptional defense and kept the game close, the bench contributed only five points, leaving the team with no reserve scoring options.

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's not often that you call a loss 'heartbreaking' for a 1-13 team, but for the Sacramento Kings tonight, this one hurt. They fell in a surprising nail biter to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 and drop to 1-14 on the season. The Kings haven't found themselves in many close games this year, so letting a chance slip by hurts even more for Sacramento.

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There's no guarantee the Kings are even going to be in another game for the foreseeable future, so coming within a buzzer-beater's chance stings that much more tonight. Yes, that's an extremely low bar, but it's the reality of the season for Sacramento this year. The five starters for the Kings absolutely balled out tonight, led by De'Andre Hunter's 30-point performance.

It was a balanced attack with the first five, as Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine each had 19, Darius Acuff Jr. had 18, and Keegan Murray chipped in 13. What stood out more than the offensive output from the starting five, though, was their defense. For the first time all season, it looked locked into their defensive game plan and rotations.

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They held Luka Doncic to 'just' 25 points and 8 assists, and the duo of Hunter and Murray is showing that they can be that one-two punch at the wing position. On the flip side, the Kings' bench completely disappeared tonight. While the starters kept the Kings in the game, the bench finished with just five points.for the Kings all season, but tonight it was a glaring problem that unfortunately doesn't have a solution going forward.

It's not like the Kings have someone else they can turn to to bring scoring off the bench with most of the players focusing on defense. Malik Monk, especially, struggled tonight, finishing with two points on 0-of-5 from the field and 0-of-3 from three. He had more turnovers than assists , and the Lakers went on a mini-run in the fourth quarter when Monk had a particularly poor stretch.

Monk is still the Kings' best chance to have any semblance of scoring off the bench, but tonight was a step in the wrong direction for the former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up. Moral victories are never fun, but tonight was an overall step in the right direction for the Kings, and it's important to note that.

The effort was there tonight from Sacramento, and with 67 games left in the season, that's going to be important to keep up and maintain. The close loss doesn't help the Kings stay out of the new relegation bottom three, but it could help build a smidge of momentum going forward. And for a 1-14 team, any sort of momentum is a good thing right now.

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The buzzer-beater would have been awesome, but at least Sacramento didn't get blown out tonight. Will Zimmerle is the deputy editor of Sacramento Kings On SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.