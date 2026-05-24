Councilwoman Mai Vang, a Sacramento city councilwoman, is running for a seat in Congress, where she would face incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui. However, her refusal to say the Pledge of Allegiance and turn her back on the American flag raises concerns among voters and could impact her bid.

A left-wing Sacramento city councilwoman who is running for Congress, Mai Vang, has repeatedly turned her back on the American flag and refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Her stance might raise concerns among voters as she seeks to unseat Doris Matsui. Meanwhile, Vang is trying to distance herself from the image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her district, despite being from a Hmong refugee family. Critics argue that her defiance speaks to larger problems within the Democratic Party, and her behavior towards symbols of American pride is disappointing and malicious





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