Sacha Baron Cohen's Comeback Movie 'Ladies First' Branded a 'Flop' by Reviewers

Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie 'Ladies First' has been criticized by reviewers for being 'painfully dated' and 'unfunny'. The film, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, has been branded a 'flop' and a 'criminal waste of talent' by some critics.

Sacha Baron Cohen 's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a 'painfully dated' flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women.

One reviewer claimed the 'unfunny' romcom left viewers also wishing they had been 'knocked unconscious'. The movie's trailer caused a huge stir when it was released last month, with some fans blasting the film as being simply about 'toxic masculinity,' while others pointed out its similarities to the Noughties hit What Women Want. The movie's cast also includes the likes of Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer, and Fiona Shaw, in a 'criminal waste of talent' according to The Guardian.

Benjamin Lee wrote in his one star review: 'Rosamund Pike, an actor who gave one of the most scarily indelible performances of the 2010s in David Fincher's Gone Girl, deserving of far, far better than this'. Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded an 'embarrassing and unfunny' flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday.

The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women. In the wake of her statement, Sacha spoke out to TMZ via representatives, saying: 'While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence...

' contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby. ' While the book was published in the States the contentious section was redacted when released in the UK, which Rebel claimed was 'due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales,' while Sacha's legal team declared it a 'clear victory'





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Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First branded a 'painfully dated' flop by reviewersSacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a painfully dated flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women. Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims about him in her 2024 memoir.

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