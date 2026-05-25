Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First branded a 'painfully dated' flop by reviewers

Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a painfully dated flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women. Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims about him in her 2024 memoir.

Sacha Baron Cohen 's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded a painfully dated flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women.

Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims about him in her 2024 memoir. In a chapter titled Sacha Baron Cohen And Other A**holes, the Aussie actress said he forced her to be naked while filming the 2016 comedy Grimsby, which Sacha has strongly denied.

The Ladies First cast also includes the likes of Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer and Fiona Shaw, in a criminal waste of talent according to The Guardian. Benjamin Lee wrote in his one star review: Rosamund Pike, an actor who gave one of the most scarily indelible performances of the 2010s in David Fincher's Gone Girl, deserving of far, far better than this.

Sacha Baron Cohen's comeback movie Ladies First has been brutally branded an embarrassing and unfunny flop by reviewers following its Netflix debut on Friday. The comedian, 54, plays a misogynistic CEO, who hits his head and awakens to find himself in a parallel world dominated by women.

It's an excruciatingly unfunny high-concept thought experiment, imagining a world with flipped gender politics, that's far too happy with itself and what it's allegedly achieving to be passed off as just some charming throwback. While Robbie Collin in The Telegraph awarded the film just two stars and questioned: What is Rosamund Pike doing in this stupid comedy? The opening 10 or so minutes are diabolical: absent not merely of laughs, but of jokes full stop.

There is music which suggests you are hearing jokes, and edits that imply you just heard a joke a few seconds before, but these are not the same thing. The Financial Times, who also gave the comedy two stars, said: The dreary plot which eventually kicks in, and has Baron Cohen and Pike vying for a promotion, feels like something cut from one of the weaker Bridget Jones films – albeit shot in that odd Netflix house style that somehow looks simultaneously expensive and cheap.

The movie's trailer caused a huge stir when it was released last month, with some fans blasting the film as being simply about toxic masculinity, while others pointed out its similarities to the Noughties hit What Women Want. They said: Could have been cool if they thought seriously about what a matriarchy could have realistically looked like rather than just making it revolve around male microaggressions done by women pretty face, smile more etc; What's that?

A preachy flick about toxic masculinity? How stunning. Much brave. Parallel world... same reconciliation problems... universally relatable; Would have been relevant 30 years ago; Genuinely might be the worst trailer I've ever seen.

Rosamund Pike's agent needs to be jailed; Thanks for reminding me how smart it was to cancel Netflix forever; Ladies First, which also stars Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, marks Sacha's first big project following his split from wife Isla Fisher and former co-star Rebel Wilson's shock claims. In her memoir Rebel accused the Ali G and Borat actor of pressuring her into doing a nude scene and making her wear clothes that showed her in the most unflattering light.

A week after the claims surfaced, Sacha's wife Isla announced she and the actor had split last year after 14 years of marriage. In her memoir Rebel accused the Ali G and Borat actor of pressuring her into doing a nude scene and making her wear clothes that showed her in the most unflattering light. She also alleged he bullied her and asked her to stick her finger up his b**t.

Sacha, who co-wrote and produced the film, denied all of Rebel's claims. Taking to Instagram ahead of her book's release, she wrote: I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.

In the wake of her statement, Sacha spoke out to TMZ via representatives, saying: While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence... contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby. While the book was published in the States the contentious section was redacted when released in the UK, which Rebel claimed was due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales, while Sacha's legal team declared it a clear victory





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