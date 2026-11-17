Sacha Baron Cohen is set to make his West End debut in Quentin Tarantino's first play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which opens at the Phoenix Theatre in February 2027.

Sacha Baron Cohen, the fifty-five-year-old actor and comedian, will officially make his West End theatrical debut in February 2027. He is cast in The Popinjay Cavalier, which marks the first play directed by the sixty-three-year-old filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. The production is scheduled to open at London's Phoenix Theatre, marking a significant crossover event for two of the entertainment industry's most provocative figures.

Sacha Baron Cohen Rehearsals in London Park

On Monday, Sacha Baron Cohen was observed conducting rehearsals with theatre director Lizzie Manwaring in a park located in north London. The actor carried a thick script while wearing a bright green Dry Robe over a blue onesie and trainers. He kept his hood up to protect against the cold weather as he and the director sat on a bench to review notes and practice lines.

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Tarantino and Baron Cohen Creative Collaboration

This theatrical project unites two industry personalities known for deliberately pushing creative boundaries and sparking controversy. Quentin Tarantino has faced criticism in the past for the graphic violence in his films and his use of racial language. Similarly, Sacha Baron Cohen is recognized for his provocative humor, satirical pranks, and characters that expose social hypocrisy and prejudice.

Play Plot Set in 1830s Europe

The Popinjay Cavalier is described as a rambunctious comedy involving deception and disguise. The story is set in Europe during the 1830s and follows the character Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., played by Sacha Baron Cohen. The protagonist is an actor who travels to Paris to perform at the prestigious Comédie-Française theatre. After making ill-advised comments about the French people, the character finds himself in dangerous trouble rather than experiencing the triumphant journey he originally envisioned.

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Production Details and Executive Statements

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sonia Friedman Productions are producing the play. Tom Rothman, the chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group, praised the project. He described it as a joy and an honor to develop the play with Quentin Tarantino. Tom Rothman highlighted Quentin's infectious delight in working with actors, fencers, acrobats, and musicians during the development process.

Industry Reaction and Future Outlook

Sacha Baron Cohen expressed immense excitement about joining the project, noting that he accepted the role before Quentin could even finish a specific expletive in their phone conversation. He stated that he has made Quentin promise not to be gentle with his performance. The play is inspired by classic swashbuckler genres from old Hollywood, including the writings of George Bruce, Ernst Vajda, and Jesse Lasky Jr. Audiences can expect a fearless performance from Sacha Baron Cohen, who is known for characters like Borat and Ali G.