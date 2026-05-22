Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike discuss gender power swap in Netflix comedy Ladies First

In a candid interview, the stars of Netflix's satirical film Ladies First explain how they balanced arrogance and vulnerability while portraying a reversed corporate world that exposes toxic masculinity and challenges traditional power structures.

The new Netflix comedy Ladies First brings a satirical look at gender power dynamics by turning the traditional corporate hierarchy on its head. In the film Damien Sachs, portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen , is the archetypal alpha male – rich, ambitious and accustomed to using charm to get ahead.

As he prepares to become CEO of a leading advertising agency his world is upended when he awakens in a parallel reality where women dominate every boardroom. Suddenly the confident executive finds himself powerless, forced to confront his own arrogance while vying for recognition from the formidable Alex Fox, played by Rosamund Pike, who now commands the top seat. The premise invites a critique of toxic masculinity, highlighting how deeply ingrained attitudes can persist even when the external structures shift.

During an in‑depth interview, the two lead actors explored the challenges of embodying such contradictory traits. Sacha Baron Cohen explained that his character had to remain unmistakably smug while also showing a sliver of vulnerability that would keep audiences engaged. He described the internal conflict of a man who remains convinced of his own allure even as the women around him no longer need it.

The turning point arrives during a pivotal scene halfway through the film, where a raw and unexpected encounter forces Damien to reveal the insecurities hidden beneath his bravado. Cohen noted that finding the balance between a repellent ego and a redeemable spark required careful timing and an honest look at how entitlement can survive a power reversal. Rosamund Pike reflected on portraying a female antagonist who mirrors the classic male tyrant.

She highlighted how rare it is to see a woman adopt the same coercive tactics traditionally associated with male bosses, referencing iconic figures such as Miranda Priestly while underscoring the unsettling effect of a female character who exercises control in an identical manner. Director Thea Sharrock encouraged Pike to claim space aggressively – to dominate the room, speak without apology and reject the habit of thanking others for simply being present.

This guidance helped Pike convey a character who is both familiar and disorienting, forcing viewers to question the gendered expectations placed on authority figures. The conversation also touched on the film’s broader message: by flipping the script, Ladies First invites audiences to reconsider how power is performed and how toxic traits are nurtured regardless of who holds the reins.

The interview concluded with both actors expressing hope that the satire will spark dialogue about gender equity while delivering the humor and absurdity that define the project





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Ladies First Sacha Baron Cohen Rosamund Pike Toxic Masculinity Netflix Film

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