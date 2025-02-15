Sabrina Ionescu Gives Back to Oakland Youth with Laptop Giveaway

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu returned to her Bay Area roots, teaming up with AT&T and Human I-T to distribute hundreds of laptops to Oakland schoolchildren. The New York Liberty point guard visited the East Oakland Youth Development Center to meet the community and emphasize the importance of giving back to the next generation. Students expressed their gratitude for the laptops and were thrilled to meet the WNBA star.

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu returned to her hometown Bay Area on Thursday, teaming up with AT&T and Human IT to distribute hundreds of laptops to Oakland schoolchildren. The New York Liberty point guard and Miramonte High School alumna visited the East Oakland Youth Development Center that evening to meet and greet community members. 'Being born and raised right here in the East Bay, it's really important to be able to give back to the next generation,' said Ionescu.

'So very happy to be here and knowing how it's going to impact a lot of these families here.' She partnered with AT&T and Southern California-based nonprofit Human I-T to provide hundreds of laptops to disadvantaged students. 'It makes a big difference,' stated student Kaniyaa Richardson, who received a laptop. 'I don't gotta rush to get it done at school. I can go home. I don't gotta worry about it.' Richardson expressed gratitude for her new laptop but was also starstruck by the WNBA All-Star, league champion, and Olympic gold medalist. 'Today when they told me she was going to be here, I was, 'for real?'' she asked. 'Like, I wasn't really believing it. Then I seen her and she was really here. I was, like, I'm going to ask her to sign my shoes.' All the student attendees are part of the East Oakland Youth Development Center, an organization dedicated to equipping them with the skills necessary for success in life.'These kids are the future so I want to instill resilience and power into them,' said Amar Karim, a youth advisor for the center. Karim participated in the program as a child before becoming a youth advisor. He believes providing children with the tools for success will significantly contribute to their goal attainment. 'I really want to inspire Black young men like me to take their education seriously and take their opportunities seriously,' he said. 'Not waste on stuff that's temporary.' While Ionescu devoted time to serving her community, many in the Bay Area were eagerly anticipating another 3-point contest showdown between her and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry this weekend. The NBA stated that it attempted to arrange the rematch from last year's All-Star festivities but couldn't finalize the details. So, for now, the rematch is on hold. 'No, I'm not disappointed,' said Ionescu. 'I think it's obviously an event that we had last year and it went so well. It takes a lot to kind of go into that and make sure it's all planned out in a way we want to make sure is moving the needle. So there's going to be many more opportunities for us to be able to go out there and compete.





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sabrina Ionescu WNBA Oakland Laptops Education Community Service AT&T Human I-T

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Ionescu Embraces Paris Fashion Week After Olympic GloryWNBA star Sabrina Ionescu trades her basketball gear for Dior and Kenzo, enjoying the City of Light's fashion scene during Paris Fashion Week. She reflects on the contrast between her Olympic experience and the more relaxed atmosphere of this trip, while also sharing her newfound love for fashion and how it's influenced by the WNBA tunnel walk and social media trends.

Read more »

Sabrina Ionescu Celebrates WNBA Expansion, Portland's Return to the LeagueWNBA star Sabrina Ionescu expresses her excitement about the league's growth, particularly the addition of a new team in Portland, a city close to her heart.

Read more »

Decision made on Steph Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-point NBA All-Star contestA decision has been made on the Steph Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Read more »

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shoot-out rematch not happening at All-Star WeekendWarriors star Steph Curry and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will not compete in a 3-point competition at NBA All-Star Weekend this year.

Read more »

WNBA Adds Franchise To Portland Means More Sabrina Ionescu in OregonThe NBA has made a decision not to include a Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu three-point contest during NBA All Star Weekend. Curry and Ionescu thought to include Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson in the contest.

Read more »

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu Rematch Axed for All-Star WeekendThe highly anticipated rematch between NBA superstar Stephen Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu will not take place at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Despite weeks of negotiations and discussions, the NBA opted not to proceed with the event, citing a desire to maintain focus on the new All-Star Sunday format.

Read more »