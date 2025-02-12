Sabrina Ionescu Celebrates WNBA Expansion, Portland's Return to the League

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu expresses her excitement about the league's growth, particularly the addition of a new team in Portland, a city close to her heart.

Ionescu, the Oregon Ducks alum and WNBA champion last season as one of the New York Liberty's stars, expressed her enthusiasm about the league's rapid expansion, which includes multiple new teams near her hometown. A native of Walnut Creek, California, located in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, Ionescu is excited about the Valkyries' new home in her area.

The University of Oregon, where Ionescu played for four years, is approximately a two-hour drive south of Portland, the WNBA's newest city. During her time with the Ducks, she became deeply familiar with the Oregon fanbase before the Liberty selected her as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She is thrilled to see those same fans receive their own team after the previous WNBA franchise in Portland, the Portland Fire, disbanded in 2002. 'I'm so excited knowing what that fanbase has kind of, you know, how much they enjoy and love women's basketball,' Ionescu said about the incoming Portland franchise. 'Just from my time back in Eugene and knowing that they're going to show that team a lot of love and support and continue to push the WNBA forward. I'm very excited for both to come into this space and create new fans. I think that's the most important part.' — who spent 4 seasons with the Ducks — says she is looking forward to seeing how the city continues to push the W forward. Whether Ionescu's WNBA career will eventually lead her back out West remains to be seen.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WNBA Expansion Sabrina Ionescu Portland Oregon Ducks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Ionescu Embraces Paris Fashion Week After Olympic GloryWNBA star Sabrina Ionescu trades her basketball gear for Dior and Kenzo, enjoying the City of Light's fashion scene during Paris Fashion Week. She reflects on the contrast between her Olympic experience and the more relaxed atmosphere of this trip, while also sharing her newfound love for fashion and how it's influenced by the WNBA tunnel walk and social media trends.

Read more »

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predictions: Can Portland Overcome Brooklyn's Woes?Both teams are struggling this season, but Portland has the edge due to its recent performance and Brooklyn's offensive woes.

Read more »

WNBA players embracing Unrivaled competitive atmosphere on opening weekendSabrina Ionescu and Kayla McBride’s Unrivaled debuts Saturday were the first time they played a competitive basketball game since the WNBA Finals.

Read more »

Unrivaled, a New 3-on-3 Women's Basketball League, Tips Off with High Salaries and WNBA StarsUnrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to debut on Friday night. The league aims to provide WNBA players with a competitive platform and lucrative salaries during the WNBA offseason, eliminating the need to play overseas. With 36 WNBA players, including Stewart and Collier, competing across six teams, Unrivaled promises exciting gameplay and a showcase of top talent.

Read more »

Unrivaled League Projections: Analyzing the Six Teams Competing for the Inaugural ChampionshipSabrina Ionescu helps kick off the new Unrivaled league with six teams vying for the first championship. This article analyzes the rosters of each team, projecting their performance based on past WNBA data and unique league rules.

Read more »

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara Bring Pickleball Hustle to Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl SpotMichelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad stars Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara as pickleball hustlers challenging NFL legend Randy Moss, WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser. The campaign emphasizes humor, brand visibility, and a 'Play for an Ultra' interactive element.

Read more »